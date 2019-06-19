‘This Is Us’ Casts ‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Jennifer Morrison in Major Role

This Is Us is adding a magical name to the cast for Season 4.

The beloved NBC drama series has cast Once Upon A Time star Jennifer Morrison in a “major” role for the upcoming season, with details who the actress is set to play being kept under wraps.

According to TVLine, Morrison will have a “substantial” role in Season 4. Could she be be playing Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) new love interest and eventual wife?

The Season 3 finale saw Kevin and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) end their relationship after she realized Kevin only agreed to stay with her after she said she never wanted children because he thought he would be able to change her mind.

The final moments of the episode saw Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in some sort of catatonic state in the future timeline with the family gathering at Kevin’s home, where it was revealed he has at least one son in the future. The scene also showed a mysterious blonde woman blurred in the background, showing who could possibly be his wife in the future.

The announcement of Morrison’s casting comes a day after NBC announced the acclaimed drama series will return Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by The Voice at 8 p.m. and followed by New Amsterdam at 10 p.m.

“We’re really excited. It’s been our first couple weeks back in the writers room and I’ve already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now,” series creator Dan Fogelman teased during an Emmy event panel in early June.

“It’s a really ambitious season,” he added. “We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

The show was already renewed for three additional seasons, taking it all the way through to its sixth and seemingly final season.

Moore previously the beginning of the upcoming fourth season, saying Fogelman has told her “lots” about what comes next.

“It’s fun to go out to dinner with Dan [Fogelman] and let him get a tiny bit tipsy, and then he wants to tell you everything,” she joked to the outlet. “And I let him! I tell him, ‘Here, have another glass of wine.’”

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the show, also previously revealed the new season will pick up approximately five months after the present-day events of the finale.

Are you excited to meet Morrison’s character? This Is Us Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.