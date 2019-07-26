Gabe Khouth, ‘Once Upon a Time’ Actor, Dead at 46

Gabe Khouth, who starred on Once Upon a Time as Sneezy and Tom Clark, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 23 from a cardiac arrest. The actor, who also appeared in A Series of Unfortunate Events and iZombie, was 46 years old.

Khouth’s friend, comedian Peter Kelamis, announced the sad news on Twitter Friday morning.

“On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result. Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face,” Kelamis wrote. “My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP-You kind, kind soul.”

Kouth’s brother, Sam Vincent, also shared a video on Twitter to confirm the sad news.

“I wanted to make it official for people who didn’t know that my brother, Gabe, passed away on Tuesday from cardiac arrest on his motorcycle,” he said in the video. “He went out doing what he loved and he’s at peace now.”

Once Upon a Time creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth on Twitter.

“Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe,” Horowitz tweeted.

Khouth is best known for his role as Sneezy/Tom Clark on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. He played the characters in 43 episodes, from 2011 to 2018. He made his final appearance in an episode of ABC’s short-lived sci-fi series The Crossing.

Khouth has over 80 credits to his name, dating back to 1989. His credits include the original TV adaptation of Stephen King’s It, Northwood, Intelligence, Saved, Da Vinci’s City Hall, Fringe, Big Eyes, Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Life Sentence. He also voiced characters in dozens of animated shows.

The actor’s collages have gone to Twitter to offer their condolences to Khouth’s family.

“We are all devastated by the passing of our dear & sweet friend Gabe Khouth from Once,” actor Sean Maguire tweeted. “We are going to set up a go fund me campaign for Gabe’s kids ASAP & I hope any of you that loved his work can donate what you can to help his family get through this tragedy.”

“Woke up this morning to the incredibly heartbreaking news of [Khouth]. I’m trying to process that he is no longer with us. Life is so unfair,” Karen David wrote. “My thoughts & prayers are with Gabe, his family, our [Once] family and [OUAT] fandom. Xo.”

