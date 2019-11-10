‘Christmas Chronicles 2’ in the Works, Cinematographer Don Burgess to Return

The Christmas Chronicles is getting a sequel, and we now know at least one key figure returning behind the scenes. Reports of a sequel to the Netflix 2018 holiday hit first surfaced on Aug. 6 via Discussing Film. Kurt Russell is set to return in the starring role as Santa Claus, with Home Alone helmer Christopher Columbus, who produced the first film, to take over as director in place of Clay Kaytis. A new report from HN Entertainment claims that Don Burgess, who served as cinematographer on the original film, will return for the sequel.

Aside from The Christmas Chronicles, Burgess’ cinematography work can also been seen in Aquaman, The Conjuring 2, Fool’s Gold and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Additionally, he served as the director of photography on movies like Forrest Gump, Spider-Man, Cast Away, Flight, The Muppets, The Polar Express, Christmas With the Kranks, Enchanted and The Book of Eli, among others.

The outlet also notes that production will begin soon in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm the sequel, but it is all but expected. The original film was watched 20 million times in its first week of release alone.

As for how the movie was so successful, Kaytis attributes it to writer Marr Lieberman’s unique twist on the Santa Claus myth, as well as the film’s simple Christmas spirit.

“Matt Lieberman’s script was such a unique take on the traditional Christmas movie, so full of surprises and logic, actually, that it made me say: ‘Of course, that’s how it works! Why didn’t anyone ever think of that before?’: Kaytis told Rappler in November 2018. “From top to bottom, there was an originality that I just couldn’t resist. Audiences have reacted in the same way, so I know we’ve succeeded in making something very special with The Christmas Chronicles.”

He added, “We set out to rekindle and reinforce that spark of magic and wonder that happens at Christmastime for people of all ages. In the film, Santa says ‘People need Christmas to remind themselves of how good they can be.’ If people can come away with the feeling that Christmas is really about sharing our love with the people closest to us, then I’ve done my job.”

Photo Credit: Netflix / Michael Gibson