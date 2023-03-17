Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union Have Heated 'Truth Be Told' Showdown (Exclusive Clip)

Things are heating up in Season 3 of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told. This week Octavia Spencer's Poppy and Gabrielle Union's Eva have a heated showdown over the death of Andrew Finney (played by Peter Gallagher). Check out an exclusive clip of the tense conversation, above.

Truth Be Told was created by acclaimed writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. The series is an NAACP Image Award-winning drama "that offers a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage," per the show's official synopsis. "In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them."

Previously, PopCulture.com spoke with actor Mekhi Phifer who portrays Markus Killebrew, a former detective who is one of Poppy's long-time friends. Speaking about all the Markus is up against in Season 3, Phifer said, "I wouldn't call it the most challenging. It definitely allowed me to show all the aspects of who Markus is, but I would say that yeah, it definitely allows me to delve deeper into this character."

He then went on to say, "I don't think he's ever played the character on the surface. I think it has always been levels too, but it's just very personal. So what the audience gets to witness is just a much more personal approach to solving the case, getting down to the nuts and bolts of what it is that he's trying to accomplish. So I think that this season allows him to be... It just becomes much more personal. So there's a lot more emotion involved in everything that he's pursuing with Pop (Octavia Spencer)."

Phifer also shared that believes Truth Be Told Season 3 features the show's most emotional episodes to date. "I think that it definitely has a stronger emotional aspect to it just because of the subject matter and the people involved," he said. "These are families, not just one particular family, but it's family. It's like no one can really just duck their head in the sand. It truly affects, even in the most solid household where you have a mother, father that are educated, very successful, it still can happen in that household." The penultimate episode of Truth Be Told Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+, with the season finale set for March 24.