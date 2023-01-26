'Truth Be Told' Season 3: Eva Stands up to Superintendent (Exclusive Clip)

Season 3 of Truth Be Told is now streaming on Apple TV+ and the second episode is very intense. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that premieres on Friday, Jan. 27, and it shows Eva, (Gabrielle Union), a high school principal, talking to her superintendent. They two run into two girls trying to cut class, and Eva sends them to her office because she wants to ask them questions about the murder of Drea Spivey. The superintendent tells Eva it's not a good idea to play detective and he doesn't the "optics of hosting services for a prostitute of school grounds." Eva tells him that children can't be prostitutes and that Drea is a victim.

Season 3 of Truth be Told focuses on Poppy (Octavia Spencer) teaming up with Eva to raise awareness of the young Black girls who are missing since there is not enough media coverage. At the same time, they are chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that the young Black girls may be involved in. Truth Be Told also stars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

While speaking to CBS News, Union talked about how she had mixed feelings about taking on the role in Truth Be Told because she is a sexual assault victim. "I was nervous because of the subject matter and not sure just how I would react to really mining some of the most traumatic experiences of my life for my art, and for such a long time ... for filming," Union said. She decided to accept the role that was offered by Spencer because she couldn't say no to the Academy Award winner.

"I trust her," Union said. "There's not a lot of people that I trust my peace and my sanity to. But one of those would be Octavia. And I think this season, the work that we've done and the spotlight we've been able to put on human trafficking, sexual trafficking of young Black and brown girls and the disparity in media coverage and just the lack of resources we put towards the most marginalized of the marginalized. For all of that, it's worth it." New episodes of Truth Be Told premiere every Friday on Apple TV+.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.