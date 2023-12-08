'Leverage: Redemption' Renewed for Season 3, But There's a Catch

Season 3 of Leverage: Redemption is officially happening, but not on Amazon Freevee. It's been almost a year since the second season of the crime drama had its finale, and fans have been waiting quite a long time for any news on the Leverage revival. Collider reports that the series will be coming back for a third season, only instead of streaming on Freevee, it will now be a Prime Video original.

Since Leverage: Redemption is produced by Amazon, the internal platform change is not too big of a deal, aside from it being free to now having to pay for it. Being a free, ad-supported streamer, Freevee doesn't have all of the same material and resources that Prime does, which could also be an explanation for the switch in order to give the series more potential. It's always exciting when a show moves to a different platform or network because while it's mostly the same, there are still some key differences. What this will mean for Leverage: Redemption will definitely be something to look forward to.

Premiering in 2021, Leverage: Redemption is a revival of TNT's Leverage, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2012. Original cast members Beth Reisgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, and Aldis Hodge reprise their roles in the revival. The series also stars Aleyse Shannon and Noah Wyle. It takes place a year after the death of Nate Ford, played by Timothy Hutton. His widow, Sophie (Bellman), reunites with their former crew consisting of Eliot (Kane), Parker (Riesgraf), and Alec (Hodge). After meeting and working with crooked lawyer Harry Wilson (Wyle), Harry convinces the team to stick together so they can return to "picking up where the law leaves off."

Fans of Leverage: Redemption are surely itching for much more, especially since it's been a long time since the second season. The Season 2 finale had the team going up against Damian O'Hare's Arthur Wilde, with Aldis Hodge's Alec Hardison making an appearance. While the wait for a third season will be even longer, the good news is that the finale didn't end on any huge cliffhanger. So the wait will be just a tad less excruciating, knowing that the series is coming back and that there isn't a storyline that will need to be immediately wrapped up once it's back.

The shift from Freevee to Prime will be interesting to see, but it probably won't change the show too much. Fans will just have to tune in to the third season of Leverage: Redemption to see, which doesn't have a premiere date as of now. The first two seasons are streaming on Freevee.