'iCarly' Fans Can't Believe Show's Revival Was Canceled

Fans are still in shock after Paramount+ canceled its iCarly revival earlier this month – especially since it ended on such a major cliffhanger. The series originally ran from 2007 to 2012 and returned in 2021 to revisit the characters and tie up some loose ends. Commenters feel that it stopped a little too soon for a satisfying ending.

iCarly started as a sitcom on Nickelodeon, depicting the lives of three teens who found unexpected success with their live-streamed variety show in the burgeoning market of the internet. Obviously, social media and online entertainment have come a long way since 2007, so for that alone it made sense to bring iCarly back as a streaming-exclusive series. On top of that, many fans wanted some closure for the characters Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress), who had a will-they-won't-they dynamic that was left open-ended in the original series finale. The two begin dating in earnest in the revival, but the series finale is still a major cliffhanger.

The new iCarly finale finds Carly and Freddie questioning whether their new relationship can truly go the distance. Carly admits that her uncertainty comes from a fear of abandonment which she traces back to her mother, who left when she was a child. The show ends with Carly's mother making her first appearance on screen, but there's no telling what that means for Carly or for her relationship with Freddie.

Fans are devastated that the show is ending so abruptly, and many feel like this is the second time it has stopped with a cliffhanger. On social media, some are just mourning the show while others are trying to petition for Paramount to reconsider. Here's a look at how that conversation is playing out.