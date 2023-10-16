'iCarly' Fans Can't Believe Show's Revival Was Canceled
The show ended on a cliffhanger for the second time as far as many fans are concerned, and they want to see some closure.
Fans are still in shock after Paramount+ canceled its iCarly revival earlier this month – especially since it ended on such a major cliffhanger. The series originally ran from 2007 to 2012 and returned in 2021 to revisit the characters and tie up some loose ends. Commenters feel that it stopped a little too soon for a satisfying ending.
iCarly started as a sitcom on Nickelodeon, depicting the lives of three teens who found unexpected success with their live-streamed variety show in the burgeoning market of the internet. Obviously, social media and online entertainment have come a long way since 2007, so for that alone it made sense to bring iCarly back as a streaming-exclusive series. On top of that, many fans wanted some closure for the characters Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress), who had a will-they-won't-they dynamic that was left open-ended in the original series finale. The two begin dating in earnest in the revival, but the series finale is still a major cliffhanger.
The new iCarly finale finds Carly and Freddie questioning whether their new relationship can truly go the distance. Carly admits that her uncertainty comes from a fear of abandonment which she traces back to her mother, who left when she was a child. The show ends with Carly's mother making her first appearance on screen, but there's no telling what that means for Carly or for her relationship with Freddie.
Fans are devastated that the show is ending so abruptly, and many feel like this is the second time it has stopped with a cliffhanger. On social media, some are just mourning the show while others are trying to petition for Paramount to reconsider. Here's a look at how that conversation is playing out.
So Close
Still Can't believe this got Canceled and when we were Finally gonna meet Carly & Spencer's Mom. #iCarly #RenewiCarly pic.twitter.com/G5Q91lpFMx— Chris Calle (@ChrisCalle4) October 12, 2023
what do icarly fans need? closure!!! #saveicarly #WeWantiCarlyS4 pic.twitter.com/gjPN38FYSo— lauren | #saveicarly (@strictlyalya) October 9, 2023
Many fans said that the timing of the cancellation was the worst part for them, since the show was so close to answering some of the biggest questions and resolving some of the most important character arcs. It's not that they expected the show to go on forever, but they expected the revival to wrap up more neatly, at least.prevnext
Petition
please sign the petition to bring creddie back to us!! https://t.co/SQnHHqFI01 #SaveiCarly #WeWantiCarlyS4 #iCarly pic.twitter.com/CVojKuaEOd— ashley 💛 #saveicarly (@daylightcreddie) October 15, 2023
I miss them 😭😭😭😭
SAVE ICARLY#WEWANTICARLYS4#SAVEICARLY pic.twitter.com/jleK7VeOK9— 𝐆. | SAVE ICARLY (@Luxlightx) October 16, 2023
Many fans got right to work campaigning for iCarly to be saved using online petitions and the hashtag "Save iCarly."prevnext
Other Outlets
Hey @netflix the original Nick hit show #ICarly is streaming on your platform.#ICarly revival was cancelled on this cliffhanger with Carly’s Mom. The fans just want a proper ending for the main characters. You could #saveicarly by picking it up for a final season #WeWantiCarlyS4 pic.twitter.com/i7i9VvSiS9— Cameron (@Cameron33306826) October 16, 2023
can we just get mr beast to fund icarly s4 😍 #saveicarly #WeWantiCarlyS4 https://t.co/YJ3Wb2q8m2— lauren | #saveicarly (@strictlyalya) October 16, 2023
Fans even asked other streaming services and platforms to license iCarly for one more season. Many thought Netflix would be a good choice, but they were not picky.prevnext
Not Like This
is this really how you want the #iCarly Reboot to go out @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lURLnuJffC— LucasIsgoofy (@LucasIsgoofy) October 8, 2023
i’mma need hulu, apple tv or peacock to pick up icarly because ain’t no way in hell i’m accepting that ending.— sar (@livviechens) October 9, 2023
Die-hard fans shared clips and synopses from the last episode, hoping to catch the attention of lapsed fans to get their help in the petition for a revival of the revival.prevnext
Strike
Guessing this is the reason why #iCarly was canned despite having the most buzz this season? Pure, unadulterated GREED.#SAGAFTRAstrike #Saveicarly #Wewanticarlys4 #SAGAFTRAStrong #Nickelodeon #ParamountPlus https://t.co/AmSnSxEgOp— Miss Huntress #SAVEICARLY (@huntress_miss) October 12, 2023
Some fans speculated that the Hollywood labor strikes were the reason for this cancellation, as studios are compensating by tightening their line-ups.prevnext
Edits
i miss my queen carly shay!!!! #iCarly #WeWantiCarlyS4 #SaveiCarly pic.twitter.com/yKGcw2LAes— lauren 💜 #saveicarly (@shaybensons) October 16, 2023
how every icarly fan feels#saveicarly #WeWantiCarlyS4 pic.twitter.com/cmtUoX68WH— lauren | #saveicarly (@strictlyalya) October 13, 2023
In the absence of new iCarly content, some fans began putting together highlight videos, fan edits and memes to fill the void.prevnext
Explanations
paramount ignoring the fact that icarly, a beloved show, with 16 years worth of history has ended on a cliffhanger is so cruel. #SaveiCarly #WeWantiCarlyS4 pic.twitter.com/josmcDxmpA— lauren | #saveicarly (@strictlyalya) October 11, 2023
Finally, many fans were left unsatisfied by the studio's explanations for this cancellation. iCarly is streaming now on Paramount+.prev