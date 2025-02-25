New ‘You’ Season 5 Teaser Just Dropped

Hello, you. Joe Goldberg is back in New York City for the killer final season of You, and Netflix has dropped a new teaser. It was announced in March 2023 that You was renewed for a fifth and final season, which will premiere this April. Season 5 will see Penn Badgley psycho stalker returning to the Big Apple “to enjoy his happily ever after, until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

In a new teaser for the highly-anticipated season, dropping on Apr. 24, Joe and Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate seem to be doing fine after the events of Season 4 and have somewhat become a power couple. “Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?” Joe narrates. But his supposed happy life with Kate may not be so happy as the demons from his past continue to turn up, just like last season. How this whole story will come to an end is hard to predict, but it will surely keep people on the edge of their seats.

Loosely based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, You also stars Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews for the fifth and final season. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Badgley, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Marcos Siega, and Neil Reynolds serve as executive producers, while Michael Foley and Justin Lo are co-showrunners, executive producers, and the writers. You is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

It doesn’t seem like the final season will be split into two parts like Season 4, so fans will be able to look forward to all 10 episodes releasing in April. While the show is based on the Kepnes books, they’ve mostly strayed from the direct stories, so it’s unknown how the whole thing will come to an end. What is known is that Joe could finally be getting to his breaking point with all of the killing, kidnapping, and stalking that he’s done, even with his supposed happy life.

Whatever happens, fans will soon be seeing what the killer finale is all about when the fifth and final season of You premieres on Apr. 24 only on Netflix. Fans can catch up on the first four seasons now because there is a lot to look forward to in the final 10 episodes.