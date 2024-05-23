'You' Season 5 Reveals New Cast Members

The cast of You Season 5 is growing as Joe Goldberg's escapades near their end. Natasha Behnam (The Girls on the Bus), Pete Ploszek (Parks & Recreation, Shameless), Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard) and b (We Crashed, Station 19) have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit psychological thriller drama, based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name.

The upcoming season, which is currently filming, will return to New York City, where the show began, and pick up following the events of Season 4, which saw Joe coming into mass amounts of money through his girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). According to a report from Deadline, as the show moves from London to the U.S., Ploszek will take on the role of Harrison, "Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law. A former pro-football player and trophy husband to Reagan Lockwood, Harrison must balance the needs of his family with his own heart's desires." Prior to joining You, Ploszekstarred as Ellis in a 2012 episode of Parks & Recreation and as Goff in a 2013 episode of Shameless. He also appeared in MTV's Teen Wolf, Workaholics, and more recently, 2022's Babylon.

Also joining the cast is Behnam, who will recur as Dominique. A character description reads, "While appearing to be an aloof hipster, Dominique is in fact a passionate, clever, fiercely loyal young woman. Despite her wealthy upbringing, she's a headstrong caretaker among her scrappy artist friends."

Francis, who recently won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for starring as Joe Gillis in Jamie Lloyd's West End production of Sunset Boulevard, will appear as Clayton, "a pretentious, self-absorbed, wannabe author whose vindictive, controlling nature draws Joe's attention." Known for their roles in the Apple TV+ series We Crashed, Station 19, and Let The Right One In, b is set to star as Phoenix, "who's shrewd and resourceful with a strong moral code. Their young life was upended by tragedy, setting them on a course that led to New York and a search for renewed purpose."

The four join previously announced Season 5 newcomers including The Handmaid's Tales' Madeline Brewer, who will star as Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp, meanwhile, will appear as both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law. Recent set photos showed Camp in-character. Charlotte Ritchie will reprise her role as Kate. It's unclear if any cast members from previous seasons, such as Jenna Ortega, will return for the show's final outing.

Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo serve as showrunners and executive producers on Season 5, with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive producing via Berlanti Productions along with Gamble, Badgley, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega. The first four seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date.