New Netflix Original Content Coming in July

Netflix will ring in summer with a total of 44 new Netflix originals added to the streaming library in July.

Beginning on July 1, the streaming giant is pulling out all the big punches to celebrate the warmer weather, with more than 40 new and returning series making their way to the library for subscribers to add to their ever-growing queue. Among the additions are the seventh and final season of critically acclaimed and fan beloved series Orange Is the New Black as well as new seasons of Queer Eye and Stranger Things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original set to be added to the streaming library in July, and don’t forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.

Coming 7/1 – 7/2

Designated Survivor: 60 Days – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Designated Survivor: 60 Days follows the main storyline of the original format, but has been adapted to feature more of the Korean reality. It is a story of a politician, who suddenly ascends from the position of Minister of Environment to president, as an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone in the Cabinet who is ahead of him in terms of the presidential succession. Park Mu-jin is a scientist-turned-politician who struggles to fit in politics. Park is the acting president for 60 days, and during this period, albeit inexperienced and unwilling, he tries to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Available 7/1.



Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Everyone’s favorite single mom is back with her second Netflix original stand-up special Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room, launching globally on July 1. A follow-up to her 2017 special In Trouble, Katherine toured Glitter Room across the UK with an unprecedented four-week run at London’s Garrick Theatre in the West End. After dividing The Belasco Theater audience on their love or dislike of the Kardashians, Katherine showcases her skillful and hilarious storytelling style with tales about following a man to Japan and meeting her daughter’s first celebrity crush, Anna Kendrick.

Available 7/1.



Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A kind computer repairman falls for a street-smart graffiti artist who’s multiple personality disorder worsens after she witnesses a double murder.

Available 7/2.



Bangkok Love Stories: Plead – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In Bangkok’s Chinatown, a spirited digital marketing expert falls for a blind fortune-teller, but their love is predestined to end in disaster.

Available 7/2.

Coming 7/3 – 7/6

The Last Czars – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When social upheaval sweeps Russia in the early 20th century, Czar Nicholas II resists change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty.

Available 7/3.



Yummy Mummies: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Yum Mums welcome a new member as they settle into motherhood, spice up their sex lives and ponder whether they want to get pregnant again.

Available 7/3.



Stranger Things 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Available 7/4.



Free Rein: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Competition heats up at Bright Fields over the summer as tryouts for the “UK Under 18s” team pit friend against friend for just one available spot.

Available 7/6.

Coming 7/10 – 7/12

Family Reunion – NETFLIX FAMILY

When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, life down South – and traditional grandparents – challenge their new-age ways.

Available 7/10.



Parchís: El documental – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get an in-depth look at Parchís, the 1980s kids’ band from Spain, through interviews with ex-members and other insiders, concert footage and more.

Available 7/10.



Cities of Last Things – NETFLIX FILM

In a dystopian tale unfolding in reverse chronology, a man with a complicated past takes revenge on the individuals who wronged him decades ago.

Available 7/11.



3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Still stranded in Arcadia, royal alien siblings Aja and Krel continue their quest to return home as General Morando plots a course to invade Earth.

Available 7/12.



4 latas – NETFLIX FILM

In hopes of visiting a dying friend, longtime pals reunite for a desert road trip from Spain to Mali, while bringing along his estranged daughter.

Available 7/12.



Blown Away – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ten master artists turn up the heat in glassblowing sculpture challenges for the chance to win $60,000 in prizes and the title of champion.

Available 7/12.

Coming 7/12

Bonus Family: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Martin adjusts to life with a new partner and a baby, Lisa and Patrik grapple with difficult news, and Katja reconnects with an old flame.

Available 7/12.



Extreme Engagement – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An engaged twosome take their love on the road and test their commitment as they explore eight cultures’ marriage traditions in the span of one year.

Available 7/12.



Kidnapping Stella – NETFLIX FILM

Snatched off the street and held for ransom, a bound and gagged woman uses her limited powers to derail her two masked abductors’ carefully laid plans.

Available 7/12.



Point Blank – NETFLIX FILM

An ER nurse and a career criminal are forced into an unlikely partnership in taking down a ring of corrupt cops threatening the lives of both of their families.

Available 7/12.



Taco Chronicles – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A tribute to the mighty taco: its history, significance in Mexico, global appeal and varieties: pastor, carnitas, canasta, asada, barbacoa and guisados.

Available 7/12.



True Tunes: Songs – NETFLIX FAMILY

This fun series of short, silly music videos puts a modern spin on classic nursery songs. Sing along with True and her friends!

Available 7/12.

Coming 7/16 – 7/18

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this new mockumentary, join “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense . With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy – all in 28-minutes. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino (“Kroll Show” and “PEN15”) and written by John Levenstein (“Arrested Development” and “Kroll Show”), Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein launches globally on Netflix on July 16, 2019.

Available 7/16.



Pinky Malinky: Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pinky Malinky isn’t the type of hot dog boy who sits around on his buns, and with his BFFs Babs and JJ, he’s learning how to relish the little things.

Available 7/17.



Secret Obsession – NETFLIX FILM

Recuperating from trauma, Jennifer (Brenda Song) remains in danger as she returns to a life she doesn’t remember.

Available 7/18.

Coming 7/19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jerry Seinfeld’s roving talk show combines coffee, laughs and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-fueled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy.

Available 7/19.



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Fourth-grade friends George and Harold have a shared love of pranks and comic books – and turning their principal into an undies-wearing superhero.

Available 7/19.



La casa de papel: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Available 7/19.



Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns to give viewers an intense, unfiltered look at the junior college football program at Independence Community College (ICC). Entering his third season with ICC and second season on Last Chance U, Coach Brown has assembled a team that looks sure to compete for a national championship, but a disastrous season on the field puts a spotlight on all of the ugliness of college football that winning tends to polish over. With some new and returning faces, this season captures the Pirates fall from grace that leaves the coaches and the town looking for change.

Available 7/19.



Queer Eye: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fab Five are back in Kansas City, Missouri! Join Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan for a new group of inspirational heroes, jaw-dropping makeovers and tons of happy tears!

Available 7/19.

Coming 7/19 – 7/25

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac – NETFLIX ANIME

Sworn to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac aid her in battle against those who seek to end mankind.

Available 7/19.



Typewriter – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Typewriter is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, and a dog, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighbourhood in Goa. When a new family and their captivating daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to capture the neighbourhood ghost before it is too late. (MC)

Available 7/19.



The Great Hack – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Explore how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.

Available 7/24.



Another Life – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission. (MC)

Available 7/25.



Workin’ Moms: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kate, Frankie, Anne and, now, Ian grow up alongside their kids as they juggle toddlers, aging, work-life balance and tough relationship issues.

Available 7/25.

Coming 7/26

Boi – NETFLIX FILM

As a young Catalan chauffeur drives two Chinese businessmen around Barcelona, he finds himself falling deeper into an illusory adventure.

Available 7/26.



Girls With Balls – NETFLIX FILM

Stranded in the woods and eyeballed by twisted hunters, members of a women’s volleyball team bump it up in the most dangerous game of their lives.

Available 7/26.



My First First Love: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tae-o and his friends navigate the twists and turns of friendship and love, as they face new challenges in their relationships with one another.

Available 7/26.



Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of “Weeds.”

Available 7/26.



The Son – NETFLIX FILM

Lorenzo, a 50-year-old bohemian painter, is looking forward to the son he’ll have with his new wife. But during pregnancy she becomes obsessed with taking care of the baby, isolating it from the world and its father.

Available 7/26.



Sugar Rush: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Time’s the most important ingredient as teams race against the clock – and each other – to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

Available 7/26.



The Worst Witch: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Armed with newfound confidence, Mildred returns to Cackle’s Academy, where her mother is joining the staff as the school’s first non-witch teacher.

Available 7/26.

Coming 7/30 – 7/31

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Multi-hyphenate comedian, Whitney Cummings, makes her Netflix debut with her 4th stand-up special, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? Filmed at the Sidney Harmon Hall in her hometown, Washington, DC. Cummings’ signature incisive commentary on gender dynamics is more relevant than ever. Do women need to wear service vests instead of “Rosé All Day” t-shirts? Are their nicknames for each other hurting the cause? Now that people are actually listening what should women change? How are men holding up with all the “new” rules they have to follow now? Tune in for Whitney’s take on everything including why we should give sex robots a chance. The special will launch globally on Netflix on July 30, 2019.

Available 7/30.



Kengan Ashura: Part l – NETFLIX ANIME

Underground gladiator Tokita Ohma fights on behalf of business mogul Nogi Hideki who wagers mega-business deals on the outcome of these brutal matches.

Available 7/31.



The Letdown: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes.

Available 7/31.



The Red Sea Diving Resort – NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, THE RED SEA DIVING RESORT is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Kidron (Chris Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams). The prestigious cast also includes Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

Available 7/31.