New Netflix Original Content Coming in February 2021

As the first month of 2021 nears its end, Netflix is looking ahead to February. On Tuesday, the streaming giant unveiled its full list of February 2021 titles, many of which are originals. In total, 45 Netflix original series, movies, and specials will be headed to the streaming library in February, including highly-anticipated titles like To All The Boys: Always And Forever, the final installment in the To All the Boys franchise. Those still in need of a Netflix subscription have the option of choosing one of the platform’s three tiers. Priced at $8.99 per month, the basic plan allows streaming on one screen at a time. The standard plan, which is the middle-tier plan, costs $13.99 per month and allows subscribers to stream in HD on two screens at once. The priciest plan comes in at $17.99 per month and allows subscribers to watch on four screens at once. Ultra HD is available under the premium plan. Netflix also offers a free section, which allows non-subscribers to watch a handful of the streamer's most beloved originals at no price. As subscribers look ahead at what's to come in February, they should keep in mind that a new month also brings with it plenty of titles that will be leaving. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in February, and don't forget to take a look at the titles leaving the streaming giant next month.

Coming TBD – 2/3 Sisyphus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An unfathomable incident introduces a genius engineer to dangerous secrets of the world — and to a woman from the future who's come looking for him.

Avail. TBD Vincenzo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A man caught in the middle of an Italian mafia war flees his adopted home for his South Korean birthplace where he finds more than one reason to stay.

Avail. TBD Kid Cosmic – NETFLIX FAMILY

In this animated series from the creator of "The Powerpuff Girls," an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Avail. 2/2 Mighty Express: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

Avail. 2/2 Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 – NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready. Each comedian, all of whom were again personally chosen by Haddish, will perform a 15-20 minute set. The second season of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready features a bold new collection of hilarious stand-up comedians showcasing their raw humor. This season features: Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Comedy Jam 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Meyers). Haddish serves as executive producer for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

Avail. 2/2 All My Friends Are Dead – NETFLIX FILM

A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts - and leads to a shocking outcome.

Avail. 2/3 Black Beach – NETFLIX FILM

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Avail. 2/3 Firefly Lane – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs

Coming 2/5 Hache: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Avail. 2/5 Invisible City – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

Avail. 2/5 The Last Paradiso – NETFLIX FILM

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Avail. 2/5 Little Big Women – NETFLIX FILM

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Avail. 2/5 Malcolm & Marie – NETFLIX FILM

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Avail. 2/5 Space Sweepers – NETFLIX FILM

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Avail. 2/5 Strip Down, Rise Up – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

Avail. 2/5 The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity – NETFLIX FILM

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

Coming 2/10 – 2/11 Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Avail. 2/10 The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman – NETFLIX FILM

In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the webseries.

Avail. 2/10 Capitani – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

Avail. 2/11 Layla Majnun – NETFLIX FILM

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

Avail. 2/11 Red Dot – NETFLIX FILM

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Avail. 2/11 Squared Love – NETFLIX FILM

A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

Coming 2/12 Buried by the Bernards – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times. In this line of work, the Bernards can't neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships - it's one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty. This unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Avail. 2/12 Nadiya Bakes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Avail. 2/12 Hate by Dani Rovira – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today's human being.

Avail. 2/12 To All The Boys: Always And Forever – NETFLIX FILM

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Avail. 2/12 Xico's Journey – NETFLIX FAMILY

A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

Coming 2/15 – 2/17 The Crew – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.

Avail. 2/15 Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Avail. 2/16 Behind Her Eyes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Avail. 2/17 Hello, Me! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she's lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

Avail. 2/17 MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.

Coming 2/18 – 2/23 Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan – NETFLIX ANIME

A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt and more.

Avail. 2/18 I Care A Lot – NETFLIX FILM

A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

Avail. 2/19 Tribes of Europa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

Avail. 2/19 Classmates Minus – NETFLIX FILM

The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles.

Avail. 2/20 Brian Regan: On The Rocks – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D. Directed by Troy Miller, who also serves as Executive Producer with Rory Rosegarten, Brian Regan: On The Rocks premieres globally on Netflix on February 23, 2020.

Avail. 2/23 Pelé – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.

