Jamie Foxx Jokes About Diddy Parties in New Netflix Special

Jamie Foxx just addressed the conspiracy theories connecting his near-death experience in April 2023 to Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Oscar-winning actor, 56, referenced the claims about his health scare in his new Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, in which he confirmed that he had a “brain bleed that led to a stroke” during his medical emergency last year.

Foxx said that the claims some people, including podcaster Joe Rogan, perpetuated at the time of his medical emergency included wild ideas that Combs, 55, was “trying to kill [him].”

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jamie Foxx during VH1 Big in 2004 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’” Foxx joked. In reference to the celebrity-filled parties that were named in the music mogul’s September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, Foxx continued, “Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

Foxx also name-dropped Combs as he recalled his medical emergency. “Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S-t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-r?” he asked, adding, “Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy? I’m f-ing around.”

Combs is currently in federal custody in New York City after being denied bail multiple times. Combs’ trial is set for May 2025. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. Foxx and Combs have been photographed numerous times together over the years, with Foxx speaking at Combs’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in May 2008.

Jamie Foxx dances with Sean “Diddy” Combs at the ceremony honoring Combs with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 2, 2008 on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Foxx also offered more details about his health emergency in his Netflix special, saying that on April 11, 2023, he “was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for aspirin. …. Before I could get the aspirin, I went out.”

After undergoing emergency surgery thanks to the advocacy of his sister, Foxx said he recalled waking up on May 4 to learn he was in a wheelchair. “I couldn’t walk, in a wheelchair, and I was like, ‘Why the f– am I in a wheelchair?’” he recalled. When it comes to his physical recovery, the actor added, “I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor.”