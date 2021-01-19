Netflix: Everything Leaving in February 2021

February is well on its way, which means Netflix is about to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come February, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in February, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 2/4/21: Erased (2012) Leaving 2/5/21: Lila & Eve (2015) Woody Woodpecker (2017) Leaving 2/7/21: Don't Knock Twice (2016) Swiped (2018) Leaving 2/10/21: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) Leaving 2/11/21: The Other Guys (2010) Leaving 2/14/21: Alone in Berlin (2016) Hostiles (2017) Leaving 2/16/21: Brave Miss World: Collection 1 Leaving 2/19/21: Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 2/20/21: A Haunted House (2013) Leaving 2/21/21: Trespass Against Us (2016) Leaving 2/24/21: Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) Leaving 2/26/21: The Frozen Ground (2013)

A Walk to Remember (2002) Basic Instinct (1992) Easy A (2010) The Gift (2015) GoodFellas (1990) Gran Torino (2008) Haywire (2011) LA 92 (2017) Little Nicky (2000) My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games Retribution (2015) Saving Mr. Banks (2013) Sleepover (2004)

Cobra Kai — Season 3: Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 3 premiered a full week early on Netflix in January, finding everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance. Season 3 of Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix now.

History of Swear Words: An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn't know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of "F," "S—," "B—," "D—," "P—" and "Damn." History of Swear Words is available to stream on Netflix now.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson's play, the film showcases Viola Davis in a role unlike any other she's played, as well as the late Chadwick Boseman in a dazzling performance in his final film. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is available to stream on Netflix now.

The Midnight Sky: George Clooney stars in The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic tale that follows a lonely scientist in the Arctic as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. The Midnight Sky is available to stream on Netflix starting on Wednesday, Dec. 23.