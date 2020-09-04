Netflix Free Section: How to Watch Netflix Without Paying for a Subscription

✖

Those not wishing to shell out the extra cash for another streaming service can now watch Netflix original content for free. The streaming giant has created a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a handful of the streamer's most beloved originals, including Stranger Things.

As good as this may sound, there are plenty of caveats to the offer. Although viewers do not need to create a Netflix account to view this content, it is only viewable on computers and Android devices, according to the streamer's help page. This means that the content is not able to be watched on iOS devices at this time.

Additionally, the content you are able to view is extremely limited, with original series limited to just the first episode. Currently, the list of free content includes: Stranger Things: Episode 1, When They See Us: Episode 1, Elite: Episode 1, Boss Baby: Back in Business: Episode 1, Love is Blind: Episode 1, Grace and Frankie: Episode 1, Our Planet, Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and The Two Popes. Those offerings, however, are pretty significant, considering they are among Netflix's most popular and widely viewed content. The free section can be accessed by clicking here. It is unclear if this slate of offerings will change or expand in time, or if these titles will remain the concrete foundation of the "Netflix Free Section."

According to a Netflix spokesperson, who spoke to Gadgets 360, the streamer "looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience." This free section is part of that effort, which comes as the streaming wars gain momentum. Once the sole player, the field has become crowded with competitors, with this past year alone seeing the rise of Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock.

Of course, for those wishing to divulge in more than just a pilot episode of these fan-favorite series but still not wanting to spend the extra money, Netflix offers a one-month free trial. During this trial period, you can "experience the entire Netflix catalog of TV shows and movies," meaning your viewing would not be limited to just a handful of titles. You also will not be charged during this period, and Netflix will send you a reminder prior to the trial's expiration, at which point you could cancel the subscription before being charge.

For those liking what they are seeing, signing up for a monthly subscription may be the way to go. Currently, a Netflix subscription costs $8.99 for the basic plan, $12.99 for the standard plan, and $15.99 for the premium plan.