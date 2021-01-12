Netflix Ending ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘To All the Boys’ Movie Franchises

Netflix is officially saying goodbye to two of its most beloved movie franchises – The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys – this year. Announcing its full 2021 film slate Tuesday, the streaming giant confirmed that the two film series will end with third and final installments later this year when The Kissing Booth 3 and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean debut. The news was separately confirmed by Variety. Both films premiered on the platform in 2018.

Based on Beth Reekle’s coming-of-age novel of the same name, The Kissing Booth follows Elle Evans who, after having never been kissed, ends up in a kissing booth with her long-time crush, Flynn. Suddenly finding herself in a forbidden romance as Flynn is her best friend’s brother, Elle discovers the ups and downs of relationships. It debuted in May 2018, with the sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, dropping on the streamer in July 2020. The Kissing Booth franchise stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Premiering its first film, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, in August 2018, the To All the Boys franchise is based on the popular young adult trilogy from New York Times Bestselling author, Jenny Han. The second film, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, debuted in February 2020. The franchise centers on Lara Jean Covey, whose secret love letters are anonymously sent out and lead to her entering a fake and contractual relationship with one of the recipients. By the end of the movie, however, the fake relationship gives way to true feelings between the leads. The franchise stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, with Jordan Fisher joining the cast in the sequel film as John Ambrose McClaren, one of Lara Jean’s former crushes.

Both of the romcoms have performed exceptionally well on the streaming platform. Although Netflix typically refrains from releasing viewership data, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, following its debut, telling Vulture The Kissing Booth was “one of the most-watched movies in the country, and maybe in the world,” with one in three viewers re-watching the film. To All the Boys also enjoyed similar fanfare, with Netflix calling the first film of the trilogy one of the “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.” The films also debuted to plenty of fanfare on social media.

At this time, neither The Kissing Booth 3 nor To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean have premiere dates, though they are listed in the 2021 film lineup. The Kissing Booth 3 will find Elle making a life-changing decision when she has to decide between attending Harvard and being with Noah or attending UC Berkeley with Lee. The final To All the Boys film will see Lara Jean embarking on two life-changing trips that will force her to reimagine what life after graduation looks like. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.