New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 After Weekend Premiere

One of Netflix's first star-studded original movies of the year is making a splash on the streaming charts. You People, Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, is dominating the streaming charts not only in the United States, but also globally, managing to soar to the No. 1 spot withing the first few days of its debut.

Arriving on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 27, the romcom follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, who after striking up romance, must contend with their families' clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. Barris produced and wrote the film alongside Hill, who also stars. Along with Murphy, the cast is rounded out by Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

You People jumped into the No. 3 spot on Jan. 28 before moving to No. 1, where it has remained, on Jan. 30. In the U.S., You People currently beats out fellow Top 5-rankers: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Narvik, Sing 2, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It is also the No. 1 movie on Netflix globally as of Feb. 1 per FlixPatrol data, which shows You People ranking above Narvik, The Price of Family, Glass Onion, and the Oscar-nominated Netflix original movie All Quiet on the Western Front . The film has ranked within the Top 3 of most countries with available data since the day after its release, and currently ranks No. 1 in countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

The film's current ranking on the streaming charts isn't much of a surprise given the impressive viewership it has pulled. According to Netflix's Top 10 data, You People garnered 55.65 million hours viewed for the week of Jan. 23, which included only the first few days of You People's availability on the streamer. Those numbers were enough to put You People in the top spot, with the No. 2-ranking English movie, Inheritance, clocking in with 11.5 million hours viewed during that same time period.

It isn't all good news for You People, though. Although the movie is pulling in tons of viewers, those viewers aren't necessarily walking away satisfied. The movie has only managed to secure a 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 43% critics score, making You People certified rotten in both metrics. A critics' consensus for the film reads, "You People has an outstanding cast and plenty of comedic potential -- both mostly wasted on a picture that dithers between social commentary and romantic comedy without fully committing to either." You People is now streaming on Netflix.