First Trailer for Netflix Eddie Murphy Comedy Released

The official first trailer for the forthcoming Netflix comedy You People has dropped a month after a teaser trailer was released. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, creator of the critically acclaimed comedy series black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing the ATL alum's parents.

Barris produced and wrote the film alongside Hill. Also in the movie are David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will debut on Jan. 27 on the streaming app.

In the trailer, Hill's character's parents and London's character's parents go head-to-head as they attempt to blend cultures, with Hill's family desperately trying to be politically correct to impress London's Black parents. They hilariously compare the Holocaust and Slavery. Hill's character's parents also comment on London's character's braids, comparing them to rapper Xzibit.

Upon the initial teaser's release on Dec. 10, 2022, there was a major conversation on social media about Barris' tendency to focus on characters of mixed race or in interracial relationships. Barris was married to a biracial woman, and the two have six children. He filed for divorce in 2022 – after they'd previously filed and withdrew the petition twice before.

The concept of You People was inspired by Hill dating a Cuban woman, and Barris' ex- as well as the cultural differences between the Black and Jewish communities, which is explored in the comedy film. "We started talking about it in general, the Jewish and Black cultures often sometimes run into oppression Olympics, and we loved the idea of that. I grew up in LA, he grew up in LA, and we'd have those conversations," Barris told Complex. "So there were a lot of things that we wanted to talk about that we felt like would be interesting and hadn't really been explored or would make it feel like it was of the time. We didn't know how much of the time it would be at that moment, but we definitely wanted to talk about things that were in our heart."