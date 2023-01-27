Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 27)

The Netflix streaming library is growing this weekend! Following the recent additions of titles including Against the Ropes and Daniel Spellbound Season 2 throughout the week, Netflix is capping January with a round of new Netflix original series and films this weekend. Although this weekend's list of additions is on the lighter side, with only four new titles set to drop, they will be heavy hitters, with subscribers set to be able to stream everything from Season 2 of Kings of Jo'Burg to the star-studded movie You People.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.