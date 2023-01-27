Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 27)
The Netflix streaming library is growing this weekend! Following the recent additions of titles including Against the Ropes and Daniel Spellbound Season 2 throughout the week, Netflix is capping January with a round of new Netflix original series and films this weekend. Although this weekend's list of additions is on the lighter side, with only four new titles set to drop, they will be heavy hitters, with subscribers set to be able to stream everything from Season 2 of Kings of Jo'Burg to the star-studded movie You People.
'Kings of Jo'Burg' Season 2
The Masire brothers are returning to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 27 for Season 2 of the original series Kings of Jo'Burg. Starring the late Shona Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva as the Masire brothers, the series follows the duo as they govern Johannesburg's criminal underworld. A supernatural family curse and a tangled web of betrayal, however, threatens them and their rule. The series also stars Sello Sebotsane as Stan Mazibuko, Tsholofelo Matshaba as Jazmine Gumede, Connie Ferguson as Masire Mermaid, Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi, Tk Sebothoma as Tlotlo Masir.
'Lockwood & Co.'
On Friday, Jan. 27, Netflix will introduce subscribers to Lockwood & Co., the agency run entirely by teens tasked with investigating deadly spirits haunting London. The upcoming thriller series centers around teen ghost-hunters Anthony Lockwood, George and Lucy, who run Lockwood & Co.. Together, the trio unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.
'The Snow Girl'
Adapted from Javier Castillo's best-selling novel La chica de nieve, The Snow Girl is a mystery thriller that centers around the search for a young girl named Maya, who mysteriously goes missing while attending a parade in Málaga with her family. As a search for Amaya begins, a young newspaper journalist becomes determined to help Amaya's parents find her. The six-episode drama stars Aixa Villagrán, Milena Smit, Jose Coronado, Tristán Ulloa, Loreto Mauleón, Julián Villagrán, Raúl Prieto, Cecilia Freire, and Cristian López. The Snow Girl premieres Friday.
'You People'
Kenya Barris' eature directorial debut film You People makes its way to Netflix Friday. The star-studded romcom follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, who after striking up romance, must contend with their families' clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences. You People stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.
What's leaving this weekend?
Although only a single title will exit the streaming title this weekend, with She's Funny That Way departing on Jan. 29, Netflix still has a few more exits slated to take place before the end of the month.
Leaving 1/31/23
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3
What was added this week?
Avail. 1/23/23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/24/23
Little Angel: Volume 2
Avail. 1/25/23
Against the Ropes – NETFLIX SERIES
Begin Again
Avail. 1/26/23
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2– NETFLIX FAMILY
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 – NETFLIX ANIME