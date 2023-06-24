'Titanic' Returning to Netflix Next Week

The 1997 hit movie Titanic is returning to Netflix on Saturday, July 1. The movie tells a love story set on the RMS Titanic – the legendary passenger ship that has been in the news all week. Judging by some of the trending topics online, many viewers will be tuning in to rewatch this classic.

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, but it has been in the news all week because of the lost tourist submersible the Titan. The Titan has been taking customers down to the wreckage of the Titanic for several years now so they can see it with their own eyes, but this week the submarine lost contact with its support crew and had rescuers scrambling for several days. The story captured national attention as viewers and readers learned about this high-end tourist market for the first time and tried to imagine what could be going on down there, but finally, rescuers discovered the remains of the sub and announced that it had imploded.

This viral story has put many fans in mind of the Titanic and the 1997 movie, which remains one of the most impactful depictions of the shipwreck in popular media. Already, the iconic song "My Heart Will Go On" has surged back onto the Billboard charts in the wake of the Titan's disappearance, so it's safe to say that many fans will be rewatching James Cameron's movie next weekend as well.

Cameron wrote and directed Titanic, casting Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, star-crossed lovers who met on the ship's maiden voyage. The movie mainly follows their love story with a meticulous depiction of the wreck used as the dramatic setting. The story conveys the amazing feat of engineering this ship was and the hope it inspired in many people – as well as the shock and tragedy of its sinking.

For those interested in the history of the shipwreck, there are plenty of documentaries on the subject as well. Paramount+ currently has Cameron's Titanic movie, but it also has two Smithsonian Channel documentaries – Titanic's Fatal Fire and Titanic's Final Mystery. More than a century after it sank, the ship continues to loom large in the cultural imagination.

At the time of this writing Titanic is streaming on Paramount+ as well as Prime Video. It will be added to Netflix on Saturday, July 1.