New 'Harry Potter' Series Already Getting Backlash From Fans Amid J.K. Rowling Anti-Trans Comments

Several news outlets learned of a Harry Potter series in development at HBO Max on Monday, but the immediate response from many fans was outrage at author J.K. Rowling. Rowling has a history of transphobia that has only escalated in recent years, causing many fans to turn their backs on her work. Many vowed not to watch any new shows that would benefit her financially.

Rowling has spoken out against transgender rights in recent years, and has only doubled down on those stances even when fans are disappointed in them. Last summer, the author posted a lengthy essay on her website defending her positions and citing some erroneous data for her fear that transgender rights would endanger cisgender women. Many fans had this in mind when they heard that a new Harry Potter series of some kind is in the works at HBO Max, according to a report by Variety. They also recalled that Rowling cannot be financially extricated from the franchise.

Rowling created a global sensation the likes of which is rarely seen from a single writer. From the books to the movies and beyond, Harry Potter easily rivals intellectual properties like Marvel Comics or Disney classics. What sets Harry Potter apart, however, is that Rowling has maintained a tight grip on the franchise both creatively and financially.

Therefore, fans are mindful of the fact that any support for a Harry Potter show would support Rowling herself, enabling her to continue pushing her controversial anti-transgender agenda. Some argue that Rowling's words carry real weight as well, such as in September of 2020 when the British government decided not to change its Gender Recognition Act to be more trans-inclusive.

Still, many fans find it hard to turn away entirely from a franchise that featured so heavily in their childhood. With a new Harry Potter project reportedly on the horizon, the backlash against Rowling may soon come to a head. Here is a look at what fans are saying now.