'Harry Potter' Series Reportedly in Talks at HBO Max

✖

Warner Bros. is developing a new Harry Potter series for HBO Max, according to a report by Variety. The outlet said that rumors about this magical project have now solidified into reliable reports, though details are still scarce.

Sources close to HBO Max confirmed that a new show set within the wizarding world of Harry Potter is in the early stages of development. They said that no writers, producers, actors or other talent are firmly attached to the project yet, but it is definitely moving forward. They also could not say what the focus of the show will be — what time period it will be set in or which characters it might follow. So far, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have not commented publicly on this story.



Harry Potter is unquestionably one of the biggest franchises in the world right now, from the global sensation of the novels to the blockbuster film franchise and beyond. Today, fans make pilgrimages to Harry Potter theme parks built to rival Disney World, and the prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, continues to dominate the box office.

At the same time, the Harry Potter franchise has been mired in controversy in recent years thanks to its creator, J.K. Rowling. The author has turned a lot of fans against her with her harsh rhetoric about transgender rights. Rowling has come out against some basic rights for transgender people and has refused to back down, even posting a long essay on her website which cited incomplete data to make the case that transgender rights are dangerous for cisgender women.

Rowling

Rowling also outraged fans when she defended Warner Bros.' decision not to fire Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2018, when Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse. Two years later, the studio ended up asking Depp to resign anyway, leaving many fans feeling betrayed.

Nonetheless, there can be little doubt that a Harry Potter series on HBO Max will be a success, regardless of its subject matter. Some fans expect it to be a longer remake of the series itself, with each book represented as a season. Others are speculating that it will draw on Rowling's extended material, much of which is available for free on her website Pottermore.

All of this is just fan theorizing, however, as nothing has been confirmed just yet. In the meantime, the eight Harry Potter films are streaming on skinny TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.