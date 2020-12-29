'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint on Whether He'd Return to Franchise: 'Never Say Never'

✖

Actor Rupert Grint is currently starring in the TV series Servant, which is set to debut its second season in 2021. While he promotes the return of the Apple TV+ series, he is also facing questions about his past and his time as a wizard. Weasley recently revealed that he would not rule out returning to the world of Harry Potter if the opportunity presented itself in the future.

Speaking with ComicBook.com while promoting Servant's second season, Grint faced questions about his former role as Ron Weasley, one of three main stars. Specifically, would he return to the franchise that helped him become a worldwide star if new movies became possible? Grint did not rule out doing so. Although he also clarified that the timing would have to be correct in order for him to make this return.

"I don't know. I mean, never say never," Grint said during the interview. "I would never say, 'Absolutely no.' It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

Grint previously starred as Weasley, starting in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He continued in the role for several more films, culminating with Deathly Hallows Part 2. This film was the end of the battle that pitted Weasley, Harry Potter and Hermione Granger against the villainous Lord Voldemort, and it seemingly shut the door on any future storylines.

While Grint waits to learn if there will be any more Harry Potter films in the future, he will continue working on Servant. Although he recently discovered one particular issue. The series centers on a couple losing their child, which Grint says makes it the "worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad."

"We filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic," he explained to ComicBook. "I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part. So it was, yeah, it's very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way...it was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love."