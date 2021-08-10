Netflix's 'Top Secret' Alien Show Hits the Top 10

✖

Netflix is continuing to find success with its original programming. After landing in the streaming library on Tuesday, Aug. 3, Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified, the streamer’s six-part docuseries exploring none other than the possibility of extraterrestrial life, has soared into Netflix's Top streaming lists, marking just the latest original title to land a high ranking among subscribers.

The series, dubbed in the official synopsis as an "original factual television series," explores tales of alien encounters as it examines alleged efforts by the US and UK governments to cover up evidence that UFOs and alien life exist. Over the course of six episodes, "the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with and cover-ups of, extraterrestrial presence on Earth" is featured. The series also features interviews from those recounting their encounters with aliens, including Blink-182's Mark DeLonge.

The series certainly seems to have sparked plenty of interest. Upon its premiere, Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified immediately shot to the No. 5 spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list. It fell just behind Cocaine Cowboys, Hit & Run, All American, and Outer Banks, which took the No. 1 spot. The series has been so popular on the platform that it even made it into the Top 10 overall list, where it sits at No. 8, with The Losers and Cocomelon falling just behind it. Netflix has not released any hard viewing data for the series, so it is unclear how many households have tuned in, and while Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified is getting some love, that doesn’t necessarily mean it's good. In fact, Decider labeled the show a "skip it" series, blasting it as another “cheaply-produced, aggressively scored and narrated series.”

"If you're expecting a well-considered docuseries that takes a look at these cases and figures out whether they’re real or truly fake, or the reasons why the respective governments wanted to keep them quiet, though, you might want to look elsewhere," the outlet wrote in its review. "Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified is so bad, we wondered why Netflix bought it to begin with. Even on a service that has such a wide range of shows, this series feels like it's below the service's usual standards."

Viewers seem to agree. Decider's Twitter poll asking viewers if Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified is worth a watch or better to pass up found just 20% of respondents voting to "stream it," with 30% saying the show is a skip. You can weigh in on the debate by watching Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest streaming news!