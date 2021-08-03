Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 2)

August is here, and so is Netflix’s August 2021 content list! After kicking off the start of the month on Sunday with the first additions from the list, the streamer is keeping the momentum going into the first full week of the new month, treating subscribers to 13 new titles, all of which are must-adds to your list!

This week's additions, 11 of which are Netflix originals, include a little bit of everything. After dropping titles like all seven seasons of 30 Rock, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia on Aug. 1, Netflix will kick off this week's additions on Tuesday with the premiere of a new docuseries perfect for both believers and non-believers of aliens. Then on Wednesday, two beloved series will return to the platform, with Netflix rounding out the week and beginning this weekend's additions with an all-new anthology series and even a French horror movie. After this week, there will still be plenty of titles left to be added to the streamer this month, and you can check out the full August 2021 content list by clicking here.

