Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 2)
August is here, and so is Netflix’s August 2021 content list! After kicking off the start of the month on Sunday with the first additions from the list, the streamer is keeping the momentum going into the first full week of the new month, treating subscribers to 13 new titles, all of which are must-adds to your list!
This week's additions, 11 of which are Netflix originals, include a little bit of everything. After dropping titles like all seven seasons of 30 Rock, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia on Aug. 1, Netflix will kick off this week's additions on Tuesday with the premiere of a new docuseries perfect for both believers and non-believers of aliens. Then on Wednesday, two beloved series will return to the platform, with Netflix rounding out the week and beginning this weekend's additions with an all-new anthology series and even a French horror movie. After this week, there will still be plenty of titles left to be added to the streamer this month, and you can check out the full August 2021 content list by clicking here.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified'
Do aliens exist? It is the question that has lingered on humans' minds for decades, and Netflix is looking to crack the case in its new docuseries, Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified. Set to debut on the streamer on Tuesday, Aug. 3, the "original factual television series" seeks to explore tales of alien encounters. The docuseries features "the most recent information and proof exposing the most top-secret government projects that handled contacts with and cover-ups of, extraterrestrial presence on Earth."prevnext
'Control Z: Season 2'
Netflix's hit series Control Z is back with a new season on Wednesday. Aug. 4. Created by Carlos Quintanilla and developed by Lemon Studios, the series follows Sofia, a social isolated but observant student who works to track down the person behind the hacker releasing students' intimate secrets to the entire school. In Season 2, someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery. Control Z Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Andrés Baida, Macarena García, and Yankel Stevan.prevnext
'Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3'
Netflix is taking fans back into Gotham Garage in Season 3 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Produced by Mak Pictures, with Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Rob Hammersley, Michael Lutz, John Stokel, and Scott Popjes serving as executive producers, the series centers around Mark Towle and his team at Gotham Garage, who are dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles, turning $1,000 into $100,000. With Gotham Garage on the rise, Season 3, set to premiere on Wednesday, will see Mark broadening his business strategy beyond "upgrade and trade" as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.prevnext
'Navarasa'
Subscribers can get in touch with their emotions this week with the premiere of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan’s anthology series Navarsa. Featuring a cast that includes Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, and Arvind Swami, among others, the series explores the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory, from amusement to awe and everything in between. Navarsa will be available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 6.prevnext
'The Swarm'
If you're not a fan of insects, then stray away from Netflix's latest film, The Swarm. Set to hit the streaming library on Friday, the French horror movie follows Virginie, a single mother of two trying to stay ahead of the bills by farming locusts, a high-protein food. However, after she has trouble getting them to reproduce, she learns that they have a taste for blood. The Swarm stars Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, Raphael Romand, Nathalie Boyer, Victor Bonnel, Vincent Deniard, and Christian Bouillette. It was selected for the International Critics' Week at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival.prevnext
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 8/3/21:
Pray Away – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/4/21:
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Cooking With Paris – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/6/21:
Hit & Run – NETFLIX SERIES
Vivo – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Although Netflix will be kicking off the first week of the month with dozens of new titles, it will not be tossing out many titles to make room for the new additions. This week, subscribers will only have to part ways with a single title, with #cats_the_mewvie departing on Wednesday. However, given that it is only the start of the month, there are still plenty of titles that will be saying goodbye in the coming weeks, including some leaving this upcoming weekend.0comments
Leaving 8/7/21:
The Promise
Leaving 8/9/21:
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler