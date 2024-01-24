Netflix Acquires Sundance Thriller for Huge Sum

Netflix paid $17 million for the distribution rights to a new thriller called It's What's Inside at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival this weekend. That means this hotly anticipated sci-fi horror movie will skip the theaters and go directly to Netflix, according to a report by Variety. So far, all reviews indicate that it will have a sensational premiere whenever fans get to see it for themselves.

It's What's Inside is the first feature-length project for writer and director Greg Jardin, and It features an ensemble cast including Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden and David Thompson. The story is mostly under wraps and there is no trailer yet, but we know the movie begins with a group of college friends re-uniting at a pre-wedding party where not everyone is welcome. One estranged classmate shows up with a mysterious suitcase in hand, and before long old wounds are reopened.

So far, reviews of the film are scarce but the ones that have been published are generally positive. Those that have seen it tease that the movie has plenty of surprises in store – without giving anything away. The business side of this deal is a good hint about the movie's quality as well – this was only the second sale of Sundance, the first being A Real Pain directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Considering that Jardin has never directed a feature before, the fact that Netflix was willing to pay $17 million to distribute this movie speaks volumes about its potential.

The movie was produced by actor Colman Domingo, who celebrated the sale on Instagram. He wrote: "We are so very proud that this is another feather in our cap as a production company. You will never believe that this is [Jardin's] debut!" Producer William Rosenfeld gave a statement to Variety as well, saying: "On behalf of the cast, crew, and entire production team, we are absolutely thrilled that It's What's Inside landed at Netflix. Their commitment to championing bold and groundbreaking filmmakers like Greg Jardin remains unparalleled."

It's What's Inside was filmed in the fall of 2022, and since it premiered at Sundance on Friday we know that it is finished and ready to go. So far, Netflix has not announced a release date for the movie, but with excitement building among horror fas, hopefuly it won't be too long.