In quite a shift for the Netflix TV chart, You and The Four Seasons have slipped down the streaming service’s chart. Aside from returning show Forever, the rest of the top 5 are debuts in the rankings.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 6 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 16, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

6. The Four Seasons

Official Synopsis: “Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”

5. Secrets We Keep

Official Synopsis: “When the young Filipino au pair Ruby disappears from one of Denmark’s most affluent neighborhoods north of Copenhagen, the neighbor, Cecilie, becomes convinced that something has happened to her. Cecilie’s own au pair, Angel, begins to investigate the rumors circulating among the area’s many au pairs, while suspicions of a crime grow. However, the case of the missing foreigner is a low priority for the police, and the newly minted investigator Aicha needs all the assistance she can get. Cecilie and Angel are ready to help, and gradually the power structures and privileges within the beautiful homes start to expose. Yet, Cecilie’s commitment to uncovering the truth is put to the test when Ruby’s disappearance reveals connections reaching into Cecilie’s own family. She is forced to confront her blind spots and view her family and the environment in which she is raising her children in a whole new light.”

4. Bad Thoughts

Official Synopsis: “In this six-episode dark comedic series, Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.”

3. Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Official Synopsis: “Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story is a definitive documentary series revealing the lives and crimes of Britain’s most notorious and prolific husband and wife serial killers. With exclusive access to previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings, the three part series will show how the Gloucestershire police were able to unearth the remains of the West’s 12 victims to build a case against them that would bring closure for the families of the victims.

“The series features family members of some of the victims – a few of whom are speaking for the first time – giving insight into the pain and torment they went through for decades. From discovering that their missing loved ones were brutally murdered, to the trauma they experienced and the strength they displayed during the trial.”

2. Forever

Official Synopsis: “Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.”

1. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Official Synopsis: “This three part docuseries from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan gives an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world’s most notorious terrorists.”