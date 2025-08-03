Adam Sandler is still conquering the Netflix movie chart, but he’s now down to two movies instead of three.

The other spots are filled with a new romantic Netflix Original, a John Cena action flick and Netflix’s biggest animated hit ever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 3, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

Official Synopsis: “Join your favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation takes a dangerous turn when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the human captain of the ship, Ericka, who holds a mysterious secret that threatens them all.”

4. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

3. Freelance

Official Synopsis: “Escaping into the jungle during a surprise coup attempt, an ex-soldier and a disgraced journalist must work together with a cunning dictator to escape.”

2. My Oxford Year

Official Synopsis: “An ambitious American fulfilling her dream of studying at Oxford falls for a charming Brit hiding a secret that may upend her perfectly planned life.”

Official Synopsis: “Happy Gilmore isn’t done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler’s short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid’s dream come true.”