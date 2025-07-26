Today’s Netflix Top 5 Movie Chart Includes 3 Adam Sandler Movies

For the first time in a while, neither a Madea nor a Trainwreck movie is in Netflix’s top 5. However, there’s a good reason for that.

Adam Sandler is back with his latest Netflix Original movie, and it spurred interest in his other movies on the platform, as well.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 4 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (July 26, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

5. Until Dawn

Official Synopsis: “A year after Melanie goes missing, her friends set out to find answers — only to get stuck fighting mysterious killers to the death over and over again.”

4. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Join your favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation takes a dangerous turn when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the human captain of the ship, Ericka, who holds a mysterious secret that threatens them all.”

3. Happy Gilmore

Official Synopsis: “A would-be hockey player takes his wicked slap shot and anger issues to the world of professional golf to win enough money to save his grandma’s house.”

2. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

1. Happy Gilmore 2

Official Synopsis: “Happy Gilmore isn’t done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler’s short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid’s dream come true.”