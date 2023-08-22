John Cena has had a busy 2023, appearing in movies such as Barbie, Hidden Strike and Fast X. And he is not slowing down as the WWE legend will appear in a new movie called Freelance. Relativity Media released the official trailer for Freelance which also stars Alison Brie, Juan Pablo Raba, Alice Eve, Marton Csokas and Christian Slater. Freelance will hit theatres on Oct. 5.

"Mason Petit (Cena) is a former Army Ranger turned family man whose life is far less exciting than it once was," the official synopsis states. "His perilous globe-trotting days in the military have been replaced by a grinding career as an unsuccessful lawyer and a marriage on the rocks. This all changes when a former military buddy approaches him with a job, working security for the award-winning and fearless journalist Claire Wellington (Bire). Wellington has scored a world-first interview with a notorious and eccentric South American dictator, Venegas (Raba). Petit jumps at the chance and hops on a plane without second thought. Upon touchdown Petit's suburban hell turns into a life-or-death nightmare. He is caught up in a violent, orchestrated coup, alone with Wellington, and the morally ambiguous Venegas, to escape the country alive."

Pierre Morel directed the movie, and Jacob Lentz wrote the script. Renee Tab, Christopher Tuffin, Steve Richards served as producers of Freelance. In an interview with PEOPLE, Brie talked about how Freelance required her to have "a number of stunt doubles" for scenes involving horseback riding.

"We did shoot scenes where we're going through a river, this rapids river and I'm up to my neck in the water and stuff like that, which is really fun and adventurous," she said. "Honestly, sometimes just a regular day shooting in the jungle feels like doing your own stunts because there's an interesting terrain and wildlife that you're navigating. But it was really fun."

When Freelance is released, it will be the sixth movie released this year that stars Cena. This week Vacation Friends 2 will premiere on Hulu which stars Cena, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. And once that film is released, Cena will return to WWE as he will appear on the Sept. 1 edition of WWE SmackDown and the Superstar Spectacle in India on Sept. 8.