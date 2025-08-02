Adam Sandler’s $500 Million Box Office Hit Reaches No. 2 on Netflix 7 Years Later

An Adam Sandler box office hit is climbing up the charts on Netflix.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation was released in 2018, but the film is doing wonders on the streamer.

As of Thursday, the animated sequel reached No. 2 on the Kids & Family Movies chart in the U.S., and as of today, it is the No. 3 overall movie on Netflix. It comes in just behind the new Netflix original KPop Demon Hunters, with fellow Sandler movie Happy Gilmore 2 taking the top spot. Hotel Transylvania 3 is the only film in the franchise streaming on Netflix, but it’s possible that if the movie continues climbing the charts, Netflix will be able to get the rights for the other ones.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is the sequel to 2012’s Hotel Transylvania and 2015’s Hotel Transylvania 2. The voice cast also includes Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks. In the film, Sandler’s Dracula finds love with a ship captain named Ericka (Hahn) while he’s on a vacation on a luxury cruise liner with his family and friends. However, Mavis (Gomez) discovers that Ericka is actually the great-granddaughter of her dad’s arch-nemesis, who secretly plans to destroy them.

The film brought in $528.6 million at the box office on a $65-$80 million budget. It would take another four years for a fourth movie to be made, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which is the final feature film in the franchise. The Hotel Transylvania franchise also spawned graphic novels, short films, an animated series, video games, and even theme park rides.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other Adam Sandler movies on Netflix. The streamer is also the home of originals, Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, The Week Of, The Do-Over, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Hustle, Leo, Hubie Halloween, and Sandy Wexler. Classics include Big Daddy, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, 50 First Dates, and That’s My Boy, along with several specials.

Hotel Transylvania 3 might be the only film in the franchise streaming on Netflix, but the first two films are streaming for free on Tubi. The fourth film is streaming on Prime Video. Whether or not all four films will ever stream on the same platform is unknown, but at least they are streaming.