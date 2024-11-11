As the holiday season approaches, we’re already seeing Christmas movies creep into the Netflix top 5. However, a standard mix of star-studded flicks and animated family movies make up most of the chart.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Harold and the Purple Crayon

Official Synopsis: “With a magical crayon in hand, a storybook character and his friends venture out into the real world to find their missing narrator.”

4. The Secret Life of Pets

Official Synopsis: “When two squabbling pet dogs end up in the outside world, they find common ground staving off a gang of abandoned pets out for revenge on humans.”

3. The Lost City

Official Synopsis: “A romance novelist lands on a jungle adventure with her cover model after she’s abducted by an eccentric billionaire in search of a lost treasure.”

2. Meet Me Next Christmas

Official Synopsis: “On a quest to reconnect with the man of her dreams, Layla races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert.”

1. Focus

Official Synopsis: “Three years after breaking off a romance with his protégé, expert con man Nicky Spurgeon finds her on the other side of his elaborate new scam.”