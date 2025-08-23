Kpop Demon Hunters is still going strong on Netflix, but the other big Netflix summer hit, Happy Gilmore 2, is falling down the chart.

Elsewhere, those licensed Gerard Butler movies are also gone.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 23, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

Official Synopsis: “A shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves ‘Who is telling the truth about Jussie Smollett?”

2. Fall for Me

Official Synopsis: “A vacation to the beautiful island of Mallorca takes a dark turn when two sisters get scammed by an intense and charismatic club owner.”

1. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”