Action star Gerard Butler is pushing into Netflix’s top 5, boosting out some recent hits.

However, Netflix’s two biggest hits of the summer, Happy Gilmore 2 and Kpop Demon Hunters, are still making waves.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 16, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

5. Marry Me

Official Synopsis: “A betrayed pop star (Jennifer Lopez), slated to marry her pop star fiancé (Maluma) on stage, instead marries a stranger from the audience – a high school math teacher (Owen Wilson). Against the odds, their sham relationship develops into something real…but can their love survive the limelight?”

4. Gods of Egypt

Official Synopsis: “After losing control of Egypt to dark god Set, who brings chaos to the land, god Horus teams up with a mortal thief to save humankind.”

Official Synopsis: “Happy Gilmore isn’t done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler’s short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid’s dream come true.”

2. Kandahar

Official Synopsis: “Stranded in Afghanistan, a CIA operative must get himself and his interpreter to safety as enemies appear around every corner.”

1. Kpop Demon Hunters

Official Synopsis: “When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.”