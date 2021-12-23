Netflix’s Romantic Christmas Series Earns a Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

A beloved Netflix original holiday series has accomplished a massive feat: a perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score. The 2020-release holiday series Dash & Lily has received a perfect score on the ratings site. Based on the Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares series by Rachel Cohn and David Leviathan, the series was released as part of the streamer’s 2020 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup and follows two teens living in New York City who develop a romantic relationship by trading dares.

Released in November 2020, the eight-episode first season boasts a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, a very rare feat. The score was aggregated from 34 critic ratings, with a critic consensus for the series reading, “anchored by the charming Midori Francis and Austin Abrams, Dash & Lily is a delightful rom-com adventure with plenty of holiday cheer.” The show’s audience score sits at 68%, aggregated from 507 user ratings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/_s1WPcApEWE

In addition to its Rotten Tomatoes score, Dash & Lily was award-winning. The series was nominated for 12 Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Young Adult Series. It won awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program (Jodi Long); Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program; and Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.

While Dash & Lilly may have a very rare and very coveted perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and several awards to its name, not even that was enough to save it from cancellation. Just months after the holiday series premiered, executive producer Shawn Levy hinted that the streamer canceled the award-winning young adult series. In an interview with Collider, Levy said of the show, “made the show we wanted. Not enough people watched and it is a cruel metric in the age of the streaming wars. And sometimes, if you don’t get the eyeballs, you don’t get to make more of the thing.”It was confirmed earlier in December of this year that Netflix had in fact opted not to pursue a second season of the series.

While Netflix subscribers unfortunately won’t be looking ahead to a new season of Dash & Lily, there is plenty more to get excited about. Just like years past, Netflix kept to its tradition of releasing its annual Here for the Holidays streaming lineup for 2021. That lineup features a complete list of new holiday titles that arrived on the platform throughout the 2021 holiday season, with titles including Single All the Way, A Castle for Christmas, A Boy Called Christmas, and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.