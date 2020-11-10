Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 9)

The shelves of Netflix's streaming library are set to get a little fuller. This week, subscribers will be treated to 15 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals. The new additions will begin popping up in the library on Monday, Nov. 9 and will continue to roll out throughout the week, giving subscribers plenty of options for their weekend binge as more people begin to stay in doors with the falling temperatures. The new additions, which will be followed up by even more made over the weekend, include 12 Netflix original series, films, and specials. These titles span a variety of genres and include one original special perfect for those needing a laugh and even a title for Halloween lovers not quite ready to stop the spooky celebrations. Of course, now headed into the middle of the month, the streamer is also doubling down on its holiday-themed offerings, adding several titles to its full holiday lineup, which will continue to roll out through November and into December. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month! Netflix's holiday streaming lineup can be viewed by clicking here.

'Dash & Lily' The latest addition to the streamer’s holiday lineup, Dash & Lily follows cynical Dash and optimistic Lily, who find themselves swept up in a whirlwind holiday romance as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in a notebook that they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City. The original series, set to debut on Tuesday, Nov. 10, is based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s young adult book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares. prevnext

'Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun' Along with holiday cheer, Netflix will be offering up plenty of laughs this week. Set to drop on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the six-part sketch comedy series Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun finds members of the Australian comedy group Aunty Donna – Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane – inviting viewers into their Big Ol' House of Fun, where they'll take viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives filled with satire, parody, clever wordplay, breakout musical numbers, and much more. prevnext

'Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born' Drag dreams will be coming true on Wednesday with the premiere of the first original Brazilian reality show format created for Netflix, Nasce uma Rainha, or A Queen Is Born. Hosted by drag queen stars Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister, the series follows aspiring drag queens as they seek help from Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister to bring out their most glamorous, creative and daring side. Netflix notes that the series is "an inspiring show about freedom, dreams coming true, dialogue, tolerance, fun and breathtaking performances." prevnext

'American Horror Story: 1984' It may be November, but Netflix is giving Halloween lovers plenty to scream about. On Friday, Nov. 13, the streaming giant is launching subscribers back in time to 1984 for Season 9 of American Horror Story. Originally debuting on FX last fall and heavily influenced by slasher films of that era, 1984 is set at the fictional Camp Redwood, where five friends are hired as camp counselors, though, as expected, things go terribly wrong. The season earned a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 87% tomatometer score from critics. prevnext

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' This week, the streaming giant is doubling down on the holiday offerings, stocking Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey just days after the addition of Dash & Lily. A Netflix original film, the title offers "a musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages." Set in the vibrant town of Cobbleton, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle's granddaughter must save the day and reawaken the magic within after Jangles trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation. The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan, with "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé. It debuts on Friday. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/9/20:

Undercover: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 11/10/20:

Trash Truck – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 11/11/20:

The Liberator – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What We Wanted – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 11/12/20:

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo – NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night Avail. 11/13/20:

The Life Ahead – NETFLIX FILM

The Minions of Midas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext