Netflix Releases Full Holiday 2020 Movie and TV Slate

Netflix is going all out for the 2020 holiday season with a slate of shows, movies and specials for every occasion. The streaming giant announced its schedule for the next few months on Wednesday, revealing some big sequels and some fresh titles to get excited about. For those that have been dying for new binge-worthy content during the coronavirus pandemic, look no further.

Netflix’s holiday schedule kicks off at the end of October and ramps up steadily through November and December, reaching a height of at least one new release per day before the holidays are over. The company has seen some serious success with holiday content in years past, and at this point, it will be hard to top. With families often back together under one roof, it’s the perfect time to stream an old classic or a new favorite.

Netflix has several holiday-themed classics in its line-up year-round, but this slate pertains to the new additions coming this winter. Here is a look at Netflix‘s 2020 holiday schedule.

Oct. 28 – Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in Holidate, a new Christmas rom-com that takes them from cynical to true believers together. The movie is written by Tiffany Paulsen and directed by John Whitesell, with additional stars including Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Minash Dayal and Alex Moffat.

Nov. 5 – Operation Christmas Drop

Operation Christmas Drop stars Kat Graham as an ambitious young aide to a congressperson, who skips her family Christmas celebration to go on a work trip. However, once there she finds herself confronted with a choice between career kudos and Christmas spirit.

Nov. 10 – Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily is a new Netflix original series based on a young adult book series called Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, by authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. It is about two young people — Austin Abrams and Midori Frances — passing a notebook back and forth across New York City, containing dares for each other to complete. Along the way, Lily tries to break through Dash’s holiday cynicism.

Nov. 13 – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This star-studded original musical stars Forest Whitaker as a legendary toy-maker in a fictional Christmas town. His reputation is threatened, however, when his apprentice — played by Keegan-Michael Key — steals his greatest creation. The movie was written by David E. Talbert, with music by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, Usher and Kiana Ledé. Other stars include Madalen Mills, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Marton and Kieron Dyer.

Nov. 18 – Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

The first unscripted entry of the season is Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, starring Benjamin Bradley. The interior design icon goes above and beyond to bring the perfect holiday aesthetic to communities and families who need it most.

Nov. 19 – The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch is back for another installment with The Princess Switch: Switched Again in November. In this installment, Duchess Margaret hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin just as she unexpectedly inherits the throne of Montenaro, according to Netflix. This leaves “Princess Stacy” of Belgravia to pick up the pieces, without revealing that she is two girls at once. Writres Robin Bernheim Burger and Megan Metzzer are returning, as well as director Mike Rohl and of course, stars Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar.

Nov. 20 – Alien Xmas

Alien Xmas is a new stop motion animated feature from the Chiodos brothers — the minds behind the 1988 classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The brothers are keeping it much more wholesome this time around with the simple story of an alien named X learning to overcome greed and embrace the Christmas spirit.

Nov. 22 – Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Dolly Parton provides the soundtrack for this new movie about a grieving woman trying to make the most of her late father’s legacy. It stars Christine Baranski as Regina Fuller, a woman who just inherited her father’s substantial properties in her small hometown. She travels there to evict all of his tenants so she can sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas.

Christmas on the Square features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Parton, who also has a starring role in the film. It also stars Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra and Mary Lane Haskell.

Nov. 24 – Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

How to Train Your Dragon fans are in for a treat with Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — a new special featuring their favorite flying friends. The dragons’ holiday festival gets a little frosty when ice-breathing dragons join in, but hopefully they can work it out.

Nov. 25 – The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back as Santa and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. This time around, Kate (Darby Camp) is feeling cynical about the holidays, and it’s not helped by her unconventional Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son. Just when she thinks she can’t take it, she and her new step-brother are pulled into another plot to end Christmas for good.

Nov. 27

There are three titles coming on Nov. 27 — a holiday-themed dance special called Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, a new animated special called A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas and a new season of the intense Christmas baking competition show Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2.

Nov. 29 – Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Another animated special, Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! finds Poppy throwing a holiday party for Sully, and finding that not everyone celebrates in the same way. They are still able to come together and enjoy the season.

November – Überweihnachten

One of the few titles without a firm release date yet, Überweihnachten is a Christmas mini-series in three parts. It stars German comedian Luke Mockridge as a struggling musician named Bastian, traveling home for the holidays for an awkward reunion. It is not clear if the episodes will be released one at a time, or in one big drop.

Dec. 1

There are two releases slated for Dec. 1: Angela’s Christmas Wish and The Holiday Movies That Made Us. The first is an animated tale about a little girl bent on reuniting her family for Christmas. It is based on characters from the writings of celebrated author Frank McCourt.

The second release of the day is The Holiday Movies That Made Us — a seasonal extension of The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us. This special will take an in-depth look at the movies Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas, with cast and crew interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage that die-hard fans will not want to miss.

Dec. 3

On Dec. 3, Netflix subscribers will get Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday, and Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem. The former is an animated special where the the Fix-It Force must team up to make the town’s traditional Blunderberry cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve. The latter, translated to Just Another Christmas, concerns the cynical Jorge, who falls and hits his head on Christmas Eve, then wakes up a full year later on the next Christmas Eve. He finds that he only wakes up this one day each year, but his body operates on autopilot the rest of the time.

Dec. 4

Great British Baking Show fans are in for a treat on Dec. 4 with The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3. At the same time, kids are in for Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas — a new special where George and Harold try to upgrade the holiday season through the antics of their beloved super hero.

Dec. 5 – Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas stars Mandy Mail, a train loaded down with letters for Santa Claus which are late to the North Pole. If that weren’t enough, Mandy ends up helping Santa deliver presents as well when a big storm makes flying impossible.

Dec. 8 – Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Another animated special, Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers finds the GrrBus in the North Pole on a field trip just in time for a catastrophe at Santa’s workshop. Luckily, they are just the right people to help save Christmas.

Dec. 9

Two specials come out on Dec. 9: Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas and The Big Show Show: Christmas. The Ashley Garcia special takes a look into the future when Ashley bumps her head, and experiences a bit of prescience. Meanwhile, The Big Show Show will be bittersweet for fans who just learned that the show is canceled. Luckily, they will get a chance to say goodbye here on the holidays.

Dec. 11- A Trash Truck Christmas

The last item scheduled for December is A Trash Truck Christmas — an animated special where Hank tries to introduce Trash Truck to the holiday spirit. As it turns out, Santa must enlist Trash Truck’s help to get that year’s presents delivered on time.

Home For Christmas: Season 2 & How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Finally, there are two more titles slated for release in December with no firm date yet: Home For Christmas Season 2 and How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. The former is a new season of the Norwegian series lauded for spreading holiday cheer, while the latter is a new story about a rebellious daughter rejoining her family for Christmas for the first time in years, only to find that it is not as easy as she hoped.

Netflix’s holiday slate kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Check back for updates and additions to the schedule here.