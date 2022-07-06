Netflix's New Reality TV Series Has Audiences Glued

Netflix's reality TV library is continuing to grow, and the latest addition to the catalogue is striking gold among subscribers. Arriving on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 29, the gold-hunting series Pirate Gold of Adak Island is inching closer to the popularity of other reality TV hits like Love Is Blind and The Circle, with viewers glued to their screens and the series creeping up the streaming charts.

The eight-part reality docuseries follows a team of experienced treasure hunters as they take on a dangerous trek: finding the missing treasure a Russian seal poacher buried on the tiny US-owned Adak Island. With an estimated value of $365 million, finding the gold won't be easy. A former military base in World War II, Adak Island is littered with unexploded bombs. To find the treasure, the team of treasure hunters, assembled by Mayor Tom Spitler, must traverse the dangerous and rugged landscape. Thankfully, Spitler happens to be specially trained in bomb removal.

Although Pirate Gold of Adak Island is vastly different from the other Netflix original reality TV series that have taken social media by storm – most follow the reality dating format or are popular game shows – the series is already proving to be of great interest to subscribers. In the week since its debut, the show has already landed itself on the streaming charts, where is currently ranks as the fifth most popular title on Netflix in the U.S., only falling behind The Unexplained, The Umbrella Academy, and Stranger Things.

The series has proven equally successful across the globe. Flixpatrol data from July 5 ranked Pirate Gold of Adak Island as the No. 10 TV title on Netflix worldwide, the series joining the ranks of fellow Top 10 titles like Peaky Blinders, Manifest, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, The Umbrella Academy, and Stranger Things. The series currently ranks in the Top 5 in countries including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Although Netflix hasn't released any viewership data for Pirate Gold of Adak Island just yet, and the series doesn't yet have a Rotten Tomatoes score, it seems the show is well on its way to being a fan-favorite. It joins a list of other popular Netflix original reality TV series including Love Is Blind, The Circle, Bling Empire, Selling Sunset, and Somebody Feed Phil, among many others.