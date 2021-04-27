Netflix's Fan-Favorite Movie Series Gets Release Date for Third Film

✖

The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix on August 11, 2021, Netflix has confirmed. The streaming giant has been slowly rolling out its summer slate and nailing down dates for premieres that previously just had vague timelines for release. Now, fans can mark their calendars for the next installment of this Netflix original film series.

The Kissing Booth is a teen romantic comedy series that has grown in popularity quickly since the first installment was released back in May of 2018. After a successful sequel last summer, the upcoming third installment is expected to be the last. According to Netflix, it will center around Elle (Joey King) in her last summer before she leaves for college — a summer that she intends to make the most of. However, she finds herself torn between college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) and a trip with her boyfriend, Noah (Jacob Elordi).

Inevitably, one of the two will have to have their heartbroken by Elle when The Kissing Booth 3 premieres this summer. Netflix has hinted that the movie would premiere some time this year but did not announce the specific release date until Tuesday. It's a part of the streaming service's "New Movies Every Week" promotion.

Netflix has been making all kinds of big announcements like this one in recent weeks, including new content, returning content and long-awaited release dates. The streaming service may be trying to make up for a lackluster start to 2021, which did not meet expectations. According to a report by Yahoo Finance, Netflix revealed that it had missed its goal for new subscribers in the first quarter by several million in a presentation to investors last week.

Netflix had projected 6.29 million new subscribers in Q1 of 2021, but reportedly only got 3.98 million. Even this was a far cry from 15.8 million that it added in Q1 of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic had more people than ever stuck at home watching TV. The report was not all bad — Netflix exceeded its revenue and earnings projections, for example — but it still caused the company's stock prices to plummet.

"We believe paid membership growth slowed due to the big COVID-19 pull forward in 2020 and a lighter content slate in the first half of this year, due to COVID-19 production delays," read Netflix's letter to investors with this report. "We continue to anticipate a strong second half with the return of new seasons of some of our biggest hits and an exciting film lineup. In the short-term, there is some uncertainty from Covid-19; in the long-term, the rise of streaming to replace linear TV around the world is the clear trend in entertainment."

Hopefully, the huge slate of new releases can make Q2 a bit better for Netflix. The Kissing Booth 3 premieres on Wednesday, August 11.