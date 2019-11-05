Netflix Will No Longer Work on Some Samsung Devices Starting in December

Starting at the end of this year, Netflix will no longer work on some Samsung devices, it was just announced. The streaming apps for certain Smart TVs cannot be updated to Netflix’s latest standards, leaving the old devices in the dust. Many fans are furious about this latest development.

Samsung’s website warns that support for some Smart TV apps ends on Dec. 1, 2019. The company explained that many older TVs have not been outfitted for Netfix’s latest features, and it no longer makes sense for developers to spend time keeping up with those apps.

This is an outrage to many Smart TV users, who enjoy the convenience of having streaming apps available right on their TV. However, there are other options, and chances are good that at least something in your house can access Netflix with a little coaxing.

Smart TV users might be most comfortable switching to a dedicated streaming device, such as a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or similar option. These types of devices typically range from around $40 to around $120, and offer a simple layout with apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Now, among others. The devices plug right into an HDMI port, and the biggest inconvenience is a new remote to worry about losing.

There is a good work-around for that, too, however. Many on-the-go viewers now rely on a Google Chromecast or similar device. These are small dongles that attach to the TV’s HDMI port, and allow you to “cast” media from your phone, tablet or computer onto the big screen. It allows your other devices to do the processing while treating your TV as a mere projector. This option is increasing in popularity, and while a few competitors are emerging, Google still seems to be the biggest name here.

Many, many other devices are now capable of hosting a Netflix app, including cable boxes and DVRs, game consoles, Blu-ray players and all kinds of others. If there is one good thing about the era of streaming it is that hardware has rarely been a limiting factor.

In the coming months, we can expect our streaming devices to be pushed to the limit with the addition of several new big name subscription services. Apple TV+ launched this weekend with a host of highly-anticipated original content, and Disney+ follows in just a few weeks. Both of these fall right within fall TV season, putting a strain on bandwidth everywhere.