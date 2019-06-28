Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’ Has Been Watched by a Staggering Amount of People Already

Netflix’s new drama When They See Us has been watched by a staggering amount of people already. Series creator Ava DuVernay shared the news in a tweet, announcing that as of June 25 the series has been watched by more than 23 million accounts. “Our stories matter and can move across the globe,” she added.

The series is based on the true story of the Central Park Five, a group of Young African-American teens who were wrongfully accused of rape and assault in 1989.

DuVernay co-wrote and directed the series, which stars Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Michael K. Williams, Logan Marshall-Green, Joshua Jackson, Blair Underwood, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, and Kylie Bunbury

Imagine believing the world doesn’t care about real stories of black people. It always made me sad. So when Netflix just shared with me that 23M+ accounts worldwide have watched #WhenTheySeeUs, I cried. Our stories matter and can move across the globe. A new truth for a new day. pic.twitter.com/4vgCo0aKR9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 25, 2019

The series debuted on May 31 and was also executive produced by both Oprah Winfrey and Robert De Niro.

DuVernay previously spoke about the series while talking to EW, revealing what it was that got her interested in the project in the first place.

“I remember from being a kid a junior in high school when it happened, but I was actually invited by Raymond Santana, one of the Five, to tell their story. I didn’t know him but I followed the Central Park Five [Twitter] account, and he tweeted me and asked “What’s gonna be your next film after Selma — CP5?” with question marks, and so I DMed him back and said “Does no one have your story?” And he said no, so I said, “Well, I’ll be in New York in a few months, maybe we’ll get together,” not thinking much of it, but he continued to follow up,” she shared.

“It all just seemed to come together in an organic way — before I knew it I was speaking to all of the Five and their families and then I delved into research. For me, it’s the first time any project has really come together in that way. 13th was one where Netflix came to me and said, ‘Make a documentary about anything you want!’ This one was really an invitation from the people involved, and that really moved me.”

When They See Us is now streaming on Netflix.