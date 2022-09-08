Netflix True Crime Documentary Series Is the Streamer's Most Intense Yet

Over the past several years, Netflix has paved the way for true crime content. In addition to monthly releases of anticipated new series and films, and an expanding original reality TV slate, the streaming giant has put out dozens of buzzed about true crime docuseries delving into everything from murders, cold cases, robberies, heists, and more, but after gaining attention for hits like Making a Murderer, Don't F*** With Cats, and more, the streamer just debuted what is undoubtedly its most intense true crime title yet, Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer.

Now available for streaming, the series consists of three episodes- "The Murder," "The Cannibal," and "The King" – and acts as a second season to the July-released title Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. That title documented the case of a serial killer who left dismembered bodies around Delhi, taunting police attempting to investigate the crimes with notes left outside a Delhi jail. Season 2, meanwhile, shifts focus to Raja Kolander, also known by the alias Ram Niranjan, who became the subject of much attention following the 2001 murder of journalist Dheerenda Singh.

The case surrounding Singh's murder not only sparked a community-wide search for his murdered, but also drew widespread attention, particularly after a diary belonging to Kolander was discovered containing a list of more than a dozen names. Per Netflix's official synopsis, "when a suspect is found in a journalist's murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims – and possible cannibalism."

Much like Season 1, the second installment of Indian Predator features detailed recreations of the case and crimes and expert opinions, ranging from police to prison inmates. It also features an on-camera interview with Kolander himself. The Indian Express wrote of the three-pat docuseries, "What separates a good true crime documentary from a poor one, in most cases, is its ability to examine the circumstances behind the crimes, and to present well-argued explanations for why they were committed... for an entire episode, I was convinced that The Diary of a Serial Killer was headed in the same direction... ut episode two, in addition to featuring the convict for the first time, also provides some valuable insight into his methods."

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer joins an expansive and still-growing true crime library available on Netflix. Also available for streaming on the platform are The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, and Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, among many others. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is now streaming on Netflix.