Netflix's Twisted True Crime Doc Is Its No. 2 Movie Right Now

A chilling new addition to Netflix's ever-expanding true crime library has cemented its place as one of the most popular titles currently on the streaming platform. After premiering on Tuesday, May 10, the new Netflix original film Our Father has already become one of the top movies, joining the ranks of other true crime docs to surge in popularity including Tiger King, Catching Killers, and Don't F**k with Cats, among many others.

The new docuseries spans just over an hour-and-a-half long and packs plenty of twists as it details the chilling true story of fertility doctor Donald Cline. Years after Jacoba Ballard, an only child, was conceived via donor sperm, a DNA test unravels the truth behind Dr. Cline's practice, revealing that Ballard has dozens of half-siblings, a number that only grows as she and her siblings set out to find the truth. They soon discover that their parents' fertility doctor, Cline, inseminated dozens of his patients with his own sperm.

Although Our Father has only been available for streaming for a little over a week, it has already made a pretty big impact among subscribers. As of Thursday, May 19, the documentary ranked as the second-most-popular movie currently on the platform behind the Rebel Wilson-starring comedy Senior Year. It comes ahead of Borrego, Operation Mincemeat, and The Perfect Family, which round out the Top 5. Our Father has also seen success outside of the U.S. Worldwide, Our Father ranks as the No. 4 movie on the streaming service, according to the latest FlixPatrol data. It only falls behind The Takedown, La familia perfecta, and Senior Year, which again claims the top spot.

Although certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics' rating, the documentary has received some mixed reviews. The Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper wrote that "director Lucie Jourdan paints a vividly disturbing picture of Cline, using his own words and actions against him, but wisely and compassionately makes Our Father as much about the victims." However, The Wall Street Journal's John Anderson wrote that the documentary is "a horror story presented as too much of a horror movie."

Our Father is just the latest Netflix original true crime title to grab subscribers' attention. It joins an existing true crime library filled with hits like The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, and Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, all of which have landed on Netflix within the past few months.