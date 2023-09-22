Netflix's 'Squid Game' Competition Show Gets Premiere Date

Netflix's new Squid Game competition show has an official premiere date. The new show is titled Squid Game: The Challenge and the streamer has revealed that the series will debut in two months, on Nov. 22. Click here to check out the full teaser trailer.

A synopsis of thr show reads: "456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them." It's clear from the brief trailer clip that viewers are in for a tense and competitive show.

(Photo: Pete Dadds/Netflix © 2023)

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama that follows a number of people who have been invited to join a series of deadly challenges that are all based on childhood games. The individuals chosen to play are all from low-income communities, with the masked game organizers enticing them to risk their lives for the chance at winning unimaginable wealth. The story essentially boils down to a dark and ominous depiction of class disparity, with the players willing to die — or even kill — for a chance to better their lives through access to more money.

The show very quickly became a massive success in America, becoming widely talked about on social media for months, as well as spawning countless memes. The stars of Squid Game previously spoke with THR about their experiences with the show, including their initial feelings about its potential for success. "To be honest, when I read the script and then I met the ensemble members, I did have some expectations that it could be big," said Park Hae-soo (Cho Sang-woo).

Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok) added, "I think [I knew] a week after it opened. I couldn't follow the speed of the growth of the Squid Game success because since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow."

She continued, "I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn't eat – it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. 'What's going on out there, who am I?' I was kind of losing myself. Now, I feel very comfortable with the Squid Game team, so I can slowly get used to this success with people. But when I was at home by myself watching this growth, I was like, 'What?'" Fans can revisit Squid Game Season 1 anytime on Netflix, before Squid Game: The Challenge kicks off later this fall.