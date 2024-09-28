Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, September 28, 2024)
An iconic comic strip character hits No. 1.
Two hit Netflix Originals —Uglies and Rebel Ridge — are slipping down the movie charts. In their place, a pair of new titles and a licensed favorite starring an iconic animated animal are at the very top.
Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Uglies'
Official Synopsis: "In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."
4. 'Rebel Ridge'
Official Synopsis: "A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin's bail."
3. 'Will & Harper'
Official Synopsis: "Will Ferrell and his close friend, former head writer at SNL, Harper Steele embark on a cross-country road trip together after Harper comes out as a trans woman."
2. 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'
Official Synopsis: "When Vicky White, a highly respected corrections officer, aids the escape of a violent felon nearly twenty years her junior, it reveals an unexpected love story amidst the ensuing high-profile manhunt and media frenzy."
1. 'The Garfield Movie'
Official Synopsis: "Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. "
