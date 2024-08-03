Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was recently the No. 1 movie on Netflix after it debuted. However, it had slipped out of the top spot and is nearly out of the top 5. In its place is a new Netflix original movie starring some of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Official Synopsis: "When an ancient artifact awakens a fearsome spirit, the Ghostbusters must unite to save the world from an ice age and an army of the undead."

4. 'Trolls Band Together' Official Synopsis: "After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

3. 'TAROT' Official Synopsis: "When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else's deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings. "

2. 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' Official Synopsis: "When he learns that his friend has been accused of murder, Jack Reacher suspects a vast conspiracy — and soon finds himself on the run alongside her."