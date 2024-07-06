After having Netflix hits with Dolemite Is My Name and You People, Eddie Murphy has another big movie on his fans. The comedy legend brought back the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and the new flick is blowing up on the Netflix chart right now. However, it still has some tough competition closing in! Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Trigger Warning' Official Synopsis: "A skilled Special Forces commando (Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown."

4. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess."

3. 'Warcraft' Official Synopsis: "The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: Orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, two heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their family, their people and their home. So begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice in which war has many faces, and everyone fights for something."

2. 'A Family Affair' Official Synopsis: "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."