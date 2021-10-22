Netflix Reveals New Top 10 Movies Ever List

Netflix is implementing a new system that will help subscribers get a feel for what’s actually trending on its movies and television program list. Polygon reports that the streaming service will soon be able to track subscriber numbers based on how many hours a subscriber is watching a specific program. Previously, the numbers were measured much differently.

Before, the numbers were estimated per household, versus how long a subscriber actually spent viewing their favorite show or movie. Now, Netflix is counting an account “view,” tallying numbers for when a subscriber watches just two minutes or more of a program. The new system is designed to track repeat viewings, as opposed to counting each subscription at one time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even with the new metric, many of the movies listed in the previous top 10 under the old system remains. Moving forward, the updated tracking device should help make Netflix’s numbers more dependable in terms of what is actually trending. The streaming honcho also announced that they are gearing up to reveal viewer data for its original shows and movies in the near future, as streaming remains at an all-time high. As far as what movies are currently trending in the top 10, scroll through to see.

Extraction

The 2020 film follows a “hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son,” per the streaming service’s official description. It currently sits at No. 1 on the list.

Bird Box

With so many comparisons to the film and the current state of the world amind the coronavirus pandemic, it’s questionable for many how Bird Box did not end up at the No.1 spot. Sandra Bullock shines as one of the film’s leads.

Spenser Condifential

The film was released in 2020. It unravels a twisted murder conspiracy after a former Boston police officer returns to shake things up.

6 Undergound

The action/thriller was released in 2019. Ryan Reynolds stars in the story of six people who are chosen for a better future.

Murder Mystery

The 2019 comedy-mystery stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The story follows a New York cop and his wife looking to reinvent their marriage who regret their wish along the way.

The Guard

The film was released in 2020. It follows four mercenaries with the ability to heal themselves but things go array when they discover others know their ability.

Enola Holmes

The 2020 mystery film has been a major hit. It follows a teen in search of her missing mother with a Sherlock Holmes vibe.

Project Power

The 2020 film stars Jamie Foxx in an unconventional role. A former soldier joins forces with a local cop to find the source behind a dangerous pill that gives its victims crazy superpowers.

Army of the Dead

The 2021 film comes in at No. 9. It chronciles what occurs after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Fatherhood

Starring Kevin Hart in a dramedy, he embodies what single fatherhood looks like in this feel-good film the whole family can enjoy. Hart can easily relate after having to share custody of his two eldest children with his ex-wife.