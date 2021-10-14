Kate Hudson Rom-Com Enters Netflix’s Top 10 Movies List

Kate Hudson made a major come-up on Netflix this past weekend. The Bride Wars star found one of her popular romantic comedy films in the Top 10 trending lists on the streaming app. Hudson’s 2011 movie Something Borrowed was listed at No. 8 on Sunday, Oct. 10. The film also stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Colin Egglesfield, and John Krasinski and is based on the 2005 Emily Griffin book of the same title.

The film follows the story of Rachel (Goodwin), a serial single woman in an intimate group of friends. Friendships are tested and secrets come are revealed when Rachel falls for Dex (Eagglesfield), her best friend Darcy’s (Hudson) fiancé.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Audiences found the film charming, but critics did not. The film has mostly negative reviews from movie critics. In a 2011 review from the New York Times, the review notes it’s a story that’s been done time and time again.

“Are people in movies supposed to be interesting? The reviewer asks. “This is not a rhetorical question but rather an expression of genuine puzzlement occasioned by “Something Borrowed,” a well-meaning comedy of marriage that seems ardently committed to the blandness of its characters.”

Hudson’s performance however was praised. The reviewer commends Hudson for appearing as the only multidimensional character, writing: “Romantic comedies sometimes compensate for the blandness of the central lovebirds by supplying them with wacky friends. “Something Borrowed,” perhaps out of a desire to be fair and nice to everyone, makes all of the characters pretty much equally dull, with the notable exception of Kate Hudson’s Darcy, who is Rachel’s lifelong best friend, Dex’s fiancée, and thus the hypotenuse of an awkward love triangle.”

Despite critics’ reviews, Netflix subscribers are enjoying Something Borrowed. The rom-com isn’t the only film starring Hudson available to stream on the platform. Other popular roles featuring Hudson on Netflix currently offered include Mother’s Day, Thurgood, and Rock the Kasbah.