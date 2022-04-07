Netflix Cancels Another Popular Series After Its Third Season

✖

Netflix is canceling yet another series after its third season. The streamer confirmed Wednesday that the upcoming third season of its hit fantasy horror drama series Locke & Key will be the last. The news comes as Locke & Key Season 3 is currently in the midst of wrapping post-production on the final eight episodes, which are expected to premiere later this year.

While the news will likely come as a shock to fans given the show's continued success on the streamer, the decision to end Locke & Key was reportedly a mutual agreement between Netflix and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. Deadline, which was among the first to report the news, reported that shortly following the show's debut and its subsequent success, Netflix approached Locke & Key's creative team with a plan for a three-season run, with plans for Season 2 to run 10 episodes and Season 3 to consist of eight episodes. In confirming the news that the series would end after Season 3, Cuse and Averill said they always envisioned the series as a three-season run.

"Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion," Cuse and Averill said in a statement. "As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We're keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use."

Locke & Key joins a slew of other Netflix shows that were cut short following their third season, including GLOW, Narcos: Mexico, Shadowhunters, Anne with an E, Santa Clarita Diet, One Day at a Time, Travelers and Designated Survivor. An adaptation of Joe Hill's best-selling comic book series of the same name, Locke & Key debuted on Netflix back in February 2020. The series follows the Locke siblings as they move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts following the gruesome murder of their father. As they adjust to their new surroundings, they discover that the house conceals magical keys that may be connected to their father's death and that give them various powers and abilities. Locke & Key stars Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, and Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke. The Season 3 cast is set to feature Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Brendan Hines, Sherri Saum, Kevin Durand and Coby Bird. Locke & Key Season 3, the final season, is expected to premiere later in 2022, though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.