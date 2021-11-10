‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Found Instant Success on Netflix

Netflix’s return to the ancestral Keyhouse home came with massive success. Debuting on the platform back on Friday, Oct. 22, Locke & Key Season 2 instantly launched to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts, where it has now remained for weeks, as subscribers tuned in to catch up on Locke siblings – Kinsey, Bode, and Tyler – as they continued to find the keys and the special power that they each hold, all while facing the threat of a sinister villain wanting to steal the keys for their own plan.

The popular series, an adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling comic book series of the same name, debuted on the platform back in February 2020. It follows the Locke siblings as they move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Massachusetts following the gruesome murder of their father. As they adjust to their new surroundings, they discover that the house conceals magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death and that give them various powers and abilities. Locke & Key stars Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, and Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke.

https://youtu.be/EZKWJ01jNOI

With its Season 2 launch, Locke & Key was immediately put back into the running for most popular title on Netflix. Within days of its debut, the series claimed the No. 3 spot on both the Top 10 TV shows list and the Top 10 overall list for movies and series, only falling behind Squid Game, which is now Netflix’s “biggest series launch ever,” and You. While the show has since fallen out of the Top 10 overall streaming chart, Locke & Key still ranks No. 10 among all shows on Netflix behind titles like Maid, Squid Game, You and Big Mouth, which recently debuted its fifth season.

The show’s renewed success following its Season 2 launch isn’t much of a surprise. After the series debuted on Netflix back in February 2020, Locke & Key enjoyed a multi-week run on the Top 10 lists. The series as a whole has enjoyed great ratings, currently scoring a 76% tomatometer rating from certified Rotten Tomatoes critics. Season 2, however, has surpassed the Season 1 ratings, jumping from 66% tomatometer score to an 86% score.

After Season 2 ended on the appropriately titled episode “Cliffhanger,” fans thankfully won’t have to wait long for Season 3. Just months after Netflix handed the show a Season 2 renewal, the streamer picked up the series for a third season in December 2020, with co-showrunner Carlton Cuse teasing, “we have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3.” Season 3 production began in early 2021 and wrapped in mid-September, meaning the new batch of episodes shouldn’t be too far away. Netflix has not announced a Season 3 premiere date at this time.